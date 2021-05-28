Husker baseball tops Michigan 1-0 behind gem from ace Cade Povich

LINCOLN — Cade Povich won a battle of Big Ten aces, and Nebraska held off Michigan 1-0 on Friday afternoon.

Both starting pitchers were in postseason form before a BTN national audience to begin the last conference weekend of the spring. Povich — a left-hander potentially making his final start at Haymarket Park — struck out nine batters across seven innings and 86 pitches. Nebraska broke through in the duel against Michigan southpaw Steve Hajjar with a two-out RBI single from Luke Roskam in the sixth frame.

The series continues Saturday at noon. Nebraska (30-11) is assured of playing into next weekend’s NCAA regional round as the Big Ten outright champ, while Michigan (26-16) may have work to do to be an at-large qualifier.

Povich set the tone right away Friday with an “immaculate inning” in the first, striking out the side on nine pitches. The third-year hurler didn’t allow a baserunner until he plunked a man in the fourth. Michigan’s biggest threat came when it earned a walk and single to open the fifth, but the Bellevue West grad followed with a strikeout, flyout and groundout. The Wolverines got a man to third base just once after a sixth-inning double and groundout, but Povich squashed the chance with another punchout.