Husker baseball's 2022 schedule includes home-heavy March, return to Big Ten normalcy

Also of note, NU will host BYU for four games on April 14-17 — the finale will be Saturday since BYU doesn’t compete on Sundays.

Single midweek home games against South Dakota State (March 23), North Dakota State (April 20) and Oral Roberts (May 17) also dot the schedule, along the resumption of midweek contests against Creighton, UNO and Kansas State.

“We are really excited about the 2022 season and slate of games on the schedule,” Bolt said in a press release. “The nonconference portion is certainly challenging, and the Big Ten Conference has been one of the nation's best for the last several years. We really feel like the home schedule has some great matchups that our incredible fan base can be excited about this coming spring."

Nebraska begins its year Feb. 18-20 at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas. It’s the program assistant coach Lance Harvell left to join Bolt in Lincoln after the 2019 season. Harvell and current SHSU head coach Jay Sirianni were assistants together for five seasons under Matt Deggs, who is now at Louisiana-Lafayette. Sirianni is also a former NU pitcher who was teammates with Bolt in 1999 and a grad assistant with the school in 2001.