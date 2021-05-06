Husker baseball's midweek 'World Series' becomes ultimate proving ground

Some of Nebraska’s most telling individual performances this year have come in games nobody saw.
Even as the Big Ten approaches a full season without nonconference baseball games, that hasn’t stopped the Huskers from scheduling regular midweek contests against themselves. The cameras are off and social media is quiet inside an empty Haymarket Park as those seeking to prove themselves worthy of a larger role do so in a setting with the same intensity as any other game.
Sometimes the behind-the-scenes action translates to the weekend. There are no video highlights of Mojo Hagge going 5 for 5 last week, a homer shy of the cycle, but the effort earned the senior outfielder the Friday start in left against Rutgers. Sophomore left-hander Ethan Bradford was dominant enough in one April scrimmage that it led to his season debut at Penn State for a scoreless frame of relief.
“A team’s only as good as its weakest link, and I think a lot of the guys that hadn’t been playing this year, they recognized that,” senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark said. “And they know their time could be coming, so they’re staying ready when they can.”
If there's a time Nebraska needs to look deeper for help in a big spot, it’s now. The Huskers (20-10, second place in the Big Ten) face a four-game pod series this weekend in New Jersey with a pair of contests against first-place Indiana and the same Rutgers team that just swept them in Lincoln. Another four-game pod awaits later in the month at Indiana.
The bullpen — which brought a lengthy scoreless streak into last weekend before coughing up a pair of eighth-inning leads — is especially likely to be taxed more for the stretch run. Bradford has impressed with only his team watching. Same for freshman lefty Emmett Olson (3⅓ innings this spring) and senior righty Max Schreiber (9⅓). Third-year southpaw Kyle Perry tossed a clean frame Wednesday against live hitters as the last signal to coaches he’s ready to return to the mound.
“We have incredible depth on this team, so you might have a weekend where you find yourself not playing,” said reliever Cam Wynne (10 innings). “So it’s nice to know you can use that Tuesday game to sharpen up and to be able to see that live hitting or that live pitching so you’re ready to go when your name is called.”
In a typical year, Nebraska coaches would give live at-bats and innings to young players before or after a midweek practice if there isn’t a game that day. Pitchers and hitters usually battle on an empty field.
On the back end of a pandemic, though, those usually quiet moments in Lincoln have transformed into full-on games. Regulars in the weekend lineup will play defense only and oft-used pitchers take on umpire jobs as roughly 10 pitchers and 10 batters get in critical work. The scrimmages often last about three innings.
This week was five — as long as it’s been this spring — and included the added twist of captains drafting teams. Whoever lost had to do extra running, and it came down to a play at the plate in which a runner was thrown out. Perry, who served as a coach for the losing squad, made his opinion well known about the call to conclude the chippy intrasquad affair.
“They’ve got to get their shot and they’re going to get their shot,” NU hitting coach Lance Harvell said. “You never know when your number is going to get called and you’ve got to work while you wait and make sure you’re ready to go when the opportunity comes. We might see someone this weekend.”
Coach Will Bolt said many younger hitters have logged around 30-35 at-bats of hidden development that might normally be on display on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. With only 14 regular-season games left, some are becoming candidates to redshirt. Freshman outfielder and Papillion-La Vista grad Garrett Anglim is one such player, Bolt said. Other frosh who haven’t appeared in a game this year — some because of injury — include outfielder Tyler Palmer, catcher Drew Wessel, pitchers Caleb Bennett and Hunter Cerveny and two-way player Will Walsh.
Reliever Jake Bunz, who has made a team-high 12 appearances, serves as the third-base umpire for many of the scrimmages. His takeaway? Nebraska’s future looks good — even if players can’t show it publicly on weekdays this year.
“Some of the freshmen, when they get their opportunities and those ABs, they treat it like it’s the World Series,” Bunz said. “They’ve got to get their best at-bats off because at any moment they could be called into a game and they want to be prepared. They’re all doing really well.”