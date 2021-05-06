Husker baseball's midweek 'World Series' becomes ultimate proving ground

Some of Nebraska’s most telling individual performances this year have come in games nobody saw.

Even as the Big Ten approaches a full season without nonconference baseball games, that hasn’t stopped the Huskers from scheduling regular midweek contests against themselves. The cameras are off and social media is quiet inside an empty Haymarket Park as those seeking to prove themselves worthy of a larger role do so in a setting with the same intensity as any other game.

Sometimes the behind-the-scenes action translates to the weekend. There are no video highlights of Mojo Hagge going 5 for 5 last week, a homer shy of the cycle, but the effort earned the senior outfielder the Friday start in left against Rutgers. Sophomore left-hander Ethan Bradford was dominant enough in one April scrimmage that it led to his season debut at Penn State for a scoreless frame of relief.

“A team’s only as good as its weakest link, and I think a lot of the guys that hadn’t been playing this year, they recognized that,” senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark said. “And they know their time could be coming, so they’re staying ready when they can.”