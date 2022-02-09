Husker baseball's new captains set the tone for 2022 in their own ways

Kyle Perry has officially been a Nebraska captain for about a week, but the title doesn’t change anything for him.
The left-handed starting pitcher will be the same wise-cracking, loud-voiced fiery competitor he’s always been. The guy who raced teammates out of the dugout to retrieve foul balls last season. Someone coaches considered so crucial to team chemistry that he traveled to road series even when he was still recovering from elbow surgery and had no chance to play.
Perry — speaking with media members Wednesday in Memorial Stadium — figured one of the best features of Nebraska’s four captains is how different they are.
Catcher Griffin Everitt, in his second Husker season after transferring from junior college, leads by example and offers to catch bullpens whenever a pitcher needs one. Right-handed starter Shay Schanaman is more analytical. Infielder/outfielder Cam Chick is a natural leader.
“You’ve got a group of 30-some guys,” Perry said, “but they can look to these four guys and at least relate to one of them personally.”
Coach Will Bolt reintroduced captains to Nebraska last season for the first time since he was a captain on the program's first two College World Series teams in 2001 and 2002. Last year's captains — three outfielders and a shortstop/closer — were catalysts as the Huskers best season as Big Ten members, but they have all moved on.
This leadership group is more positionally diverse, with Schanaman and Perry penciled in as the first two weekend starters. Schanaman (Grand Island), Perry (Millard South) and Everitt (Lincoln Southwest) are all in-state products, and Chick is from Columbia, Missouri. All are fourth-year college players.
“To be a Nebraska kid, it does mean a little bit more,” Perry said.
Bolt can fire off the characteristics all have in common. Relentlessly enthusiastic. Tone setters. Team players. Consistent all the time.
Bolt often says the best teams have the best players establishing the highest standards.
“Their care factor is really high,” Bolt said. “I think it’s easy for their teammates to see every day how much they care. They don’t even have to say a word without everybody knowing that in the building and on the field. And they’re some of our more talented players too.”
The effects of those intangibles will play out all season, Bolt said. Nebraska will play 12 straight games away from Haymarket Park to begin the season starting Feb. 18 with the first of four at Sam Houston.
Gomes trends toward the ninth
Look for senior Colby Gomes to be on the mound if Nebraska has a small lead late in games in Texas.
Bolt said the sustained health and strong play of the Millard West grad — coming off a shoulder injury that kept him out all of last season — has helped solidify the back of NU’s bullpen. Gomes was a freshman All-American as the closer in 2019 when he saved 13 games. Like that year, he'll also likely split time at first base.
“What he’s had to come back from physically, not a lot of guys have been able to do,” Bolt said. “He’s putting in a ton of hard work. I’m thrilled where he’s at physically. Mentally, he’s a fourth-year guy now in college and he takes care of his business like a grownup does. He’s got the experience to close. I think he’s certainly a guy that, if he continues to stay healthy and do what he’s doing, he’s going to get opportunities at the backside of the game for sure.”
Pitching roles shaping up
Big Red began preseason practices with seven or eight pitchers in the mix to be starters, but is beginning to “pare that down a little bit,” Bolt said, as a few begin to show more consistency.
The team plans to scrimmage Thursday, Friday and Saturday — with two of those outside — as it defines jobs ahead of a southern road swing this month.
Despite losing last season’s Friday and Saturday starters, Perry said this Nebraska staff has the potential to match the 2021 output, which ranked 25th nationally with a 3.81 earned-run average.
“I think we’re coming back,” Perry said. “It might sound crazy, but we’re coming back even stronger.”
An outdoor advantage
Amid sunny skies and relatively warm temperatures for early February, Nebraska has been able to practice outside more than ever in recent memory.
The value in that is not overblown, Bolt said, especially for outfielders seeing balls off the bat and working on cuts and relays. The Huskers will have an entirely new-look outfield this season. Some years, their first look at a white ball in a blue sky has been the season opener.
“A lot of wind or the elements, those are things you can’t really duplicate indoors,” Bolt said. “It’s been huge that we’ve had the weather that we’ve had to get outside.”
Sellouts at Haymarket
Nebraska announced that reserved season tickets for the 2022 season are sold out, accounting for approximately 3,400 seats. Single-game tickets and nine-game general-admission packages go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. The Huskers open their home slate March 11-13 against Long Beach State.
Perry said NU has one product it plans to provide for crowds to enjoy regularly: winning.
“You know what we’re going to get from the fans and they know what they’re going to get from us,” Perry said. “I think it’s really nice to see that even leading into this opening week.”
