Husker baseball's new captains set the tone for 2022 in their own ways

Bolt said the sustained health and strong play of the Millard West grad — coming off a shoulder injury that kept him out all of last season — has helped solidify the back of NU’s bullpen. Gomes was a freshman All-American as the closer in 2019 when he saved 13 games. Like that year, he'll also likely split time at first base.

“What he’s had to come back from physically, not a lot of guys have been able to do,” Bolt said. “He’s putting in a ton of hard work. I’m thrilled where he’s at physically. Mentally, he’s a fourth-year guy now in college and he takes care of his business like a grownup does. He’s got the experience to close. I think he’s certainly a guy that, if he continues to stay healthy and do what he’s doing, he’s going to get opportunities at the backside of the game for sure.”

Pitching roles shaping up

Big Red began preseason practices with seven or eight pitchers in the mix to be starters, but is beginning to “pare that down a little bit,” Bolt said, as a few begin to show more consistency.

The team plans to scrimmage Thursday, Friday and Saturday — with two of those outside — as it defines jobs ahead of a southern road swing this month.