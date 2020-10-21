Husker baseball's scrimmage gives optimistic clues for 2021 season

Newcomers continued to shine for Nebraska in its second live-streamed baseball scrimmage of the fall Wednesday.

The game was hardly competitive — Black won 7-0 over the Red team — but was full of optimistic clues about what the Huskers could look like in 2021. Second-year freshman Braxton Bragg logged three-plus scoreless innings as the Black starter. Sophomore shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach finished 3 for 3 and senior outfielder Logan Foster drove in three runs in a 2-for-3 effort inside an empty Haymarket Park.

Nebraska has been scrimmaging Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in recent weeks and will do so again as it wraps up fall ball this year. The live stream Wednesday was in lieu of the traditional Red-White series.

The Black team hit Red starter Chance Hroch — a graduate transfer from New Mexico State — early and often. Four singles to start the game included a Leighton Banjoff RBI knock and Foster followed with an RBI double to highlight a three-run first. Foster singled home two more in the third after Schwellenbach singled and Banjoff walked.

Second baseman and freshman Brice Matthews also continued his impressive fall, going 1 for 3 and driving in a run with a bunt. Freshman left-hander Ethan Bradford finished the six-inning game by retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced, striking out three.