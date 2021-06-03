 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker baseball's Spencer Schwellenbach earns All-America honors
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Husker baseball's Spencer Schwellenbach earns All-America honors

Spencer Schwellenbach

Spencer Schwellenbach was named a second-team All-American on Thursday by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Huskers will open the NCAA tournament in the Fayetteville regional against Northeastern.

Spencer Schwellenbach was named an All-American on Thursday by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

He appeared on the 37-man second team, which included 19 pitchers, 17 position players and Schwellenbach as the utility player. He becomes the 16th Husker all-time and the first since 2018 to receive at least one second-team All-America honor.

Other outlets will announce their All-America teams in the coming weeks.

Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year, enters the NCAA tournament with a .289 batting average, 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs as the starting shortstop. On the mound he led the Big Ten with nine saves, and he has a 0.71 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 25⅓ innings.

Nebraska opens the NCAA tournament Friday as the two seed in the Fayetteville Regional. It plays three seed Northeastern at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert