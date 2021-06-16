Husker baseball's Will Bolt: This season 'was a hell of a lot of fun'

“It was a hell of a lot of fun,” he said.

In an interview with The World-Herald before the 90-minute event, Bolt said he has moved on from Nebraska’s season-ending setback against the Razorbacks in the regional final.

“I slept pretty well after that last loss,” he said. “I knew the team had given it everything it had so I had no regrets.”

Bolt also had some thoughts on the upcoming College World Series. As a player, he was the captain of Nebraska’s first two CWS squads in 2001 and 2002.

“I’m not sure if I’m going this year as a fan or not,” he said. “My wife and I have talked about it so it’s kind of a maybe right now.”

Bolt added that Vanderbilt appears to be the pre-tourney favorite because of its strong pitching staff anchored by Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, expected to be two of the top selections in the upcoming MLB draft.

“It’s hard to deny that 1-2 punch that they’ve got,” he said. “And with the setup of the tourney, they’ll have some days off in between starts.”