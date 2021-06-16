Husker baseball's Will Bolt: This season 'was a hell of a lot of fun'

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — When Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt heard the date for the Big Red Blitz tour, he was hoping to miss it.
It was nothing personal. He just wanted to be preparing for the College World Series, which begins Saturday.
“I was hoping to be somewhere else today,” he told a crowd of about 75 at the Covington Links Golf Course.
“We were too!” a fan yelled back.
Bolt, along with assistant football coach Barrett Ruud and women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love, spoke to the group as part of the Huskers’ goodwill tour. Similar events were taking place at 19 other cities across the state Wednesday.
The NU baseball coach received a warm ovation when he was introduced. It was obvious the fans liked what they saw this season, which included a trip to the Fayetteville Regional.
Bolt said it was fitting Wednesday's event was being held at a golf course.
“I played 60 rounds of golf in 2020 because I had a lot more free time,” he said. “But I couldn’t be happier with the way this season went.”
NU was 7-8 in Bolt’s first season as head coach last year, a season that came to an abrupt end because of the pandemic. He led the team to a Big Ten title and a 34-14 mark in 2021 and was named the conference coach of the year.
“It was a hell of a lot of fun,” he said.
In an interview with The World-Herald before the 90-minute event, Bolt said he has moved on from Nebraska’s season-ending setback against the Razorbacks in the regional final.
“I slept pretty well after that last loss,” he said. “I knew the team had given it everything it had so I had no regrets.”
Bolt also had some thoughts on the upcoming College World Series. As a player, he was the captain of Nebraska’s first two CWS squads in 2001 and 2002.
“I’m not sure if I’m going this year as a fan or not,” he said. “My wife and I have talked about it so it’s kind of a maybe right now.”
Bolt added that Vanderbilt appears to be the pre-tourney favorite because of its strong pitching staff anchored by Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, expected to be two of the top selections in the upcoming MLB draft.
“It’s hard to deny that 1-2 punch that they’ve got,” he said. “And with the setup of the tourney, they’ll have some days off in between starts.”
He said it didn’t come as a total shock that overall top seed Arkansas, coached by former NU mentor Dave Van Horn, failed to qualify for the CWS after ousting the Huskers. The host Razorbacks were defeated by North Carolina State in the super regional.
“Baseball is such a fickle game,” he said. “It shows just how tough it is to make it to the tournament.”
He said the Huskers have a bright future with the help of a strong recruiting class. That includes several in-state players, a trend Bolt wants to continue.
“My No. 1 goal when I came to Nebraska was to recruit local players,” he said. “There are a lot of Division I players in this state and keeping them here is one of my priorities.”
Bolt’s early success has not escaped the attention of Athletic Director Bill Moos, who said Tuesday that Bolt is a champion, and NU is in the business of “rewarding champions.”
“I’ve had a conversation with Bill,” Bolt said. “I’m just trying to elevate the program.”
Judging by the reception he received Wednesday, fans appreciated his efforts.
“I’m proud of my team,” he said. “They set a good foundation for years to come.”
