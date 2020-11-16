Husker fall baseball highlights: 6-minute miles, a starting rotation and improvements at the plate

The pounding of feet on concrete echoed through the Haymarket Park concourse. Testing day.

Nebraska baseball players had been gathering every Tuesday at 6 a.m. training to run a 6-minute mile. A year ago, almost no one raised their hand when coaches asked who had done it before. The first session this fall came on a rainy day, so the team moved to the parking lot. Sometimes the warning track was their path.

The players over the years always bring up those morning workouts, assistant coach Lance Harvell said, when the spring season hits a rough patch. If they can work to crack the 6-minute mark, they can rise up now.

And as fall practice wound down last month, more than 30 players beat the target time, reinforcing an idea Nebraska coaches often preach. Just because you’ve never done it before doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

“It’s always a really cool moment,” Harvell said. “You see they’re as tired as they’ve ever been in their life, but there’s pure joy on their faces because they’ve accomplished something.”