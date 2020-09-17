Husker newcomers don't disappoint in Nebraska baseball's scrimmage

Haymarket Park was empty save for a smattering of scouts behind home plate. The flag poles had no flags and the foul lines had no chalk.
Still, Nebraska baseball players — both veteran and new — settled in quickly during their first fall scrimmage Thursday afternoon. More important than the final score of the Black beating the Red 6-3 in six innings, though, was the fact the live-streamed competition was the first viewable Husker sporting event of any kind in 190 days since the coronavirus pandemic forced nationwide shutdowns in mid-March.
NU coach Will Bolt and his staff used the extra-long offseason to remake the roster, which was evident in Thursday’s action in Lincoln. Of the 19 hitters in the lineups, more than half were new to the program. Four of the seven pitchers who threw joined the team in recent weeks.
“It’s definitely going to be far from a finished product,” Bolt predicted earlier in the week in radio interview.
Still, nobody committed an error and there were both pitchers and hitters who thrived in their first live competition since summer ball or longer. Luke Boynton — still a freshman after the NCAA preserved everyone’s eligibility in 2020 — sent an opposite-field shot over the wall in right field after not homering in Nebraska’s abbreviated 15-game season last year. Three newcomers swatted doubles in Brice Matthews, Max Anderson and Luke Sartori while Spencer Schwellenbach and Luke Roskam also collected two-base hits.
Two top contenders for rotation spots next spring each twirled two strong innings. Returning left-hander Cade Povich struck out four while only allowing the Boynton homer while New Mexico State graduate transfer Chance Hroch posted a pair of scoreless frames.
Junior-college transfer and former Texas A&M and Lincoln High pitcher Cam Wynne also impressed. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound righty fanned four over two scoreless frames while consistently reaching mid-90s velocity. He figures to be a key bullpen piece in the spring.
Another hurler, repeat freshman Braxton Bragg, also reached mid-to-upper 90s more than once in his two innings that included two strikeouts and one run allowed on a Schwellenbach double.
Other observations from the two-hour scrimmage:
» Injured left-hander Kyle Perry called balls and strikes from behind the mound. The sophomore lefty from Millard South had fun with the role, often giving dramatic strikeout calls. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer.
» Cam Chick started in left field for the Red. In 57 career Nebraska starts, he has begun in the outfield just twice. With strong-hitting infielders arriving like Anderson and juco transfer Efrain Cervantes, Chick could see more time in the outfield. He finished 1 for 3 with an RBI single in the fifth.
» Logan Foster, the Lincoln Southwest grad who sat out last spring transferring from Texas A&M, struck out twice and flew out.
» Colby Gomes did not hit or pitch Thursday. The sophomore from Millard West was a two-way player for NU in 2019 but strictly a starting pitcher last year. Coaches like him as a pitcher only moving forward.
» Perhaps experimenting as a switch hitter, junior infielder Jaxon Hallmark batted lefty after playing his first three years at NU hitting right-handed. He was 0 for 3.
» The Red squad broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth against freshman pitcher Caleb Bennett. Juco transfer and catcher Griffin Everitt dropped a two-run single to center and freshman Jack Steil added an RBI groundout.
A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!