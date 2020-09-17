Husker newcomers don't disappoint in Nebraska baseball's scrimmage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Haymarket Park was empty save for a smattering of scouts behind home plate. The flag poles had no flags and the foul lines had no chalk.

Still, Nebraska baseball players — both veteran and new — settled in quickly during their first fall scrimmage Thursday afternoon. More important than the final score of the Black beating the Red 6-3 in six innings, though, was the fact the live-streamed competition was the first viewable Husker sporting event of any kind in 190 days since the coronavirus pandemic forced nationwide shutdowns in mid-March.

NU coach Will Bolt and his staff used the extra-long offseason to remake the roster, which was evident in Thursday’s action in Lincoln. Of the 19 hitters in the lineups, more than half were new to the program. Four of the seven pitchers who threw joined the team in recent weeks.

“It’s definitely going to be far from a finished product,” Bolt predicted earlier in the week in radio interview.