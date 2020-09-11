Husker offer came at right time for Millard South's Matthew Guthmiller, NU baseball's latest commit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The right school came along at just the right time for Matthew Guthmiller.

His future in college baseball seemed secure heading into his senior year at Millard South after committing to Wichita State last fall. But then WSU coaches informed him they wouldn’t have any scholarship money for him because other players on their roster were returning for an additional year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A few months ago they thought I would be okay,” Guthmiller said. “Turns out I wasn’t.”

The 2021 left-handed hitter and pitcher prospect backed off his Shocker pledge in late August with no backup plan beyond some junior-college options. Shortly after, his top choice — Nebraska — came along with a preferred walk-on offer. He accepted it Wednesday and made it public Thursday evening.

“Ever since I was a little kid growing up in Nebraska, it’s been a dream to have a chance to play for them,” Guthmiller said. “I decided I wanted to go there.”​

Guthmiller is the 14th pledge to NU’s 2021 class and eighth in-state addition in the cycle. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder plays first base and pitches. He also logged extended time in the outfield this summer with Millard South’s legion team.