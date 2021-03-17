Husker parents fill void in empty ballparks, but they'd rather be surrounded by fans

MINNEAPOLIS — Family and friends of Nebraska baseball players had 80 minutes to find some lunch.
It was 12:25 p.m. Sunday. The Huskers had just absorbed a 6-4 loss to Ohio State, with a game against Iowa coming up soon. Doubleheaders weren’t new to any of them — not after years of youth tournaments, travel teams and showcases — but watching one in an empty $1.1 billion NFL stadium was definitely a first.
Big Ten policy this spring allows only parents, relatives and close acquaintances of team members into games. U.S. Bank Stadium took things a step further, providing no concessions and stopping food from being brought in.
So the race was on. Some returned to their hotel for a quick bite. One of the few available options within walking distance, a Jimmy John’s, soon became overrun with adults wearing Nebraska gear. The restaurant was closed to indoor dining, so most ate their sandwiches in their cars as a brisk wind gusted.
They made their way back inside the stadium through an inconspicuous entrance under a winding construction platform — then past a temperature checkpoint, metal-detector screening and pass-list confirmation — for first pitch at 1:45 p.m.
“We are thankful that we’re playing, I think everybody is,” said Todd Bradford — father of NU sophomore left-hander Ethan Bradford — who made the seven-hour drive from Lawrence, Kansas. “The restrictions are just something we hope are going to end soon.”
But until they do, a select few friends and family will be alone at ballparks around the Midwest. Nebraska has been a top-15 team nationally in average attendance during the last seven years and drawn between 4,000-5,000 to home games the last four full seasons. A league-only, no-fans campaign is a far cry from typical early portions of the season when red dominates warm-weather venues as the unofficial first sign of spring.
Larry and Kim Schanaman, the parents of junior starting pitcher Shay Schanaman, have seen two totally different setups the first two weekends. For the opening series against Purdue in Round Rock, Texas, stadium personnel didn’t enforce masks and allowed spectators to move around the park. In Minnesota, guests had to sit on the third-base side in specific seats marked with yellow tape. An usher would warn anyone not wearing their mask.
Even odder was having to sit in the same sections as Ohio State and Iowa families.
“It makes them feel bad when we’re rooting, and we don’t like it when they’re hollering in our ear,” Larry Schanaman said. “But it’s part of the system and what was going on.”
Most agree Schanaman is among the loudest Nebraska supporters in the seats on a given day. So are Tim Povich (father of starting pitcher Cade Povich) and Jay Schwellenbach (father of shortstop/reliever Spencer Schwellenbach). When Logan Foster swatted a game-tying home run Sunday against the Buckeyes, ensuing “Go Big Red!” chants rang louder than any other crowd noise that weekend.
Of course, that bar was not high. Coach Will Bolt said he “could hear a pin drop” throughout the series, though he didn’t notice any effect on team energy. Without fans, a player calling for a fly ball is clearly audible. So is an umpire making a call or talking with coaches. Injured pitcher Kyle Perry roaming as a vocal sparkplug behind the NU bench and reserves roaring after a successful sacrifice bunt or key strikeout are extra obvious.
Meanwhile, the get-to-know-you process has sped up for parents new to the Nebraska program. The Huskers were done playing Saturday before noon, leaving the rest of the day wide open. Typically parents might take their sons out for dinner after a game, but with their kids in a “bubble,” many instead hung out together watching basketball tournaments and a Husker volleyball match.
Todd and Kristi Steil (parents of first baseman Jack Steil) made the 70-minute drive each day from their home in Cold Spring, Minnesota, to see their son in person for the first time as a college player. They also got extended facetime with new friends including Ron and Kim Wessel (parents of catcher Drew Wessel), the Poviches, Schanamans and others.
“I would probably never meet half these people until we got to Lincoln for a game,” Todd Steil said. “So it was nice, but I’d rather have 4,000 Nebraska fans here.”
The Steils are getting player names down, but still learning those of other parents. So is Stephen Matthews (father of second baseman Brice Matthews), who traveled alone to Minneapolis after much of the Matthews family — based mostly in Texas — saw the freshman in Round Rock.
Everyone has been very welcoming, he said, but the hard part is not being able to associate Mom and Dad together with their son.
Matthews, who coached Brice most of his childhood, rarely says anything during games. That's even more true in 2021, when everyone would hear every word he says. He and his wife, Edrice, prefer to sit as high as possible and talk with Brice afterward.
“We try to teach our kids that you’re playing for yourself and your teammates,” Stephen Matthews said. “We don’t want any extra pressure of, ‘Mom’s right there or Dad’s right there.’ He knows we’re there — go and do your thing.”
Parents agree they have a new appreciation for baseball after the pandemic took away the sport last spring. They share laughs together, perhaps none louder than over a Facebook post noting that Nebraska beat Ohio State and Iowa on a football field on the same day. Players have four tickets to give each game, which is better than none.
But they still ache for a return to normalcy, or at least closer to what most of college baseball is experiencing with some fans allowed to attend games. Without the crowds, the highs aren’t as high and the lows aren’t as low. The seventh-inning stretch never felt so dull.
Mostly, it’s about their kids. Their Huskers miss Husker Nation.
“They’re getting cheated out of a life experience right now," Tim Povich said. "I would say that’s the most unique thing.”