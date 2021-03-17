Husker parents fill void in empty ballparks, but they'd rather be surrounded by fans

Everyone has been very welcoming, he said, but the hard part is not being able to associate Mom and Dad together with their son.

Matthews, who coached Brice most of his childhood, rarely says anything during games. That's even more true in 2021, when everyone would hear every word he says. He and his wife, Edrice, prefer to sit as high as possible and talk with Brice afterward.

“We try to teach our kids that you’re playing for yourself and your teammates,” Stephen Matthews said. “We don’t want any extra pressure of, ‘Mom’s right there or Dad’s right there.’ He knows we’re there — go and do your thing.”

Parents agree they have a new appreciation for baseball after the pandemic took away the sport last spring. They share laughs together, perhaps none louder than over a Facebook post noting that Nebraska beat Ohio State and Iowa on a football field on the same day. Players have four tickets to give each game, which is better than none.

But they still ache for a return to normalcy, or at least closer to what most of college baseball is experiencing with some fans allowed to attend games. Without the crowds, the highs aren’t as high and the lows aren’t as low. The seventh-inning stretch never felt so dull.