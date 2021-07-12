Husker pitcher Cade Povich drafted by Minnesota Twins

Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich was selected Monday in the third round of the MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins with the 98th overall pick.

He's the second Husker selected in the 2021 draft after Spencer Schwellenbach went in the second round, No. 59 overall, to the Minnesota Twins. This is the first time since 2005 that Nebraska has had two players taken in the first three rounds of the same draft.

Povich, a Bellevue West grad who spent a season in junior college before coming to Nebraska, led Husker starters with a 3.11 earned-run average and became Big Red's first full-time starter in 15 years with more strikeouts (88) than innings pitched (81).

Nebraska has had a player drafted or signed in every year but one since 1977. A 27-year streak ended last summer because of the shortened 2020 draft.

The MLB draft continues Monday through the 10th round, and concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

