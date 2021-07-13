Husker pitcher Cam Wynne drafted by Philadelphia Phillies

Junior pitcher Cam Wynne became the third Nebraska player to be selected in the MLB draft Tuesday.

The 2017 graduate of Lincoln High was picked in the 20th and final round by Philadelphia. He was the 595th player selected out of 612.

Pitching out of the bullpen, the 6-foot-6 right-hander made 17 relief appearances and posted a 3.12 ERA. He struck out 19 over 17⅓ innings and limited opposing hitters to a .113 average.

Wynne had attended Johnson County (Kansas) Community College for two years before transferring to Texas A&M, where he pitched last season. He then transferred to Nebraska to pitch this year.

​Other NU players taken in the draft were second-round selection Spencer Schwellenbach and third-round pick Cade Povich.

