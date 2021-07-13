 Skip to main content
Husker pitcher Cam Wynne drafted by Philadelphia Phillies
Husker pitcher Cam Wynne drafted by Philadelphia Phillies

Nebraska junior pitcher Cam Wynne was the 595th player selected out of 612 in the MLB draft. 

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Junior pitcher Cam Wynne became the third Nebraska player to be selected in the MLB draft Tuesday.

The 2017 graduate of Lincoln High was picked in the 20th and final round by Philadelphia. He was the 595th player selected out of 612.

Pitching out of the bullpen, the 6-foot-6 right-hander made 17 relief appearances and posted a 3.12 ERA. He struck out 19 over 17⅓ innings and limited opposing hitters to a .113 average.

Wynne had attended Johnson County (Kansas) Community College for two years before transferring to Texas A&M, where he pitched last season. He then transferred to Nebraska to pitch this year.

​Other NU players taken in the draft were second-round selection Spencer Schwellenbach and third-round pick Cade Povich.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

