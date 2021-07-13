Husker pitcher Cam Wynne drafted by Philadelphia Phillies

Nebraska junior pitcher Cam Wynne was the 595th player selected out of 612 in the MLB draft.
Junior pitcher Cam Wynne became the third Nebraska player to be selected in the MLB draft Tuesday.
The 2017 graduate of Lincoln High was picked in the 20th and final round by Philadelphia. He was the 595th player selected out of 612.
Pitching out of the bullpen, the 6-foot-6 right-hander made 17 relief appearances and posted a 3.12 ERA. He struck out 19 over 17⅓ innings and limited opposing hitters to a .113 average.
Wynne had attended Johnson County (Kansas) Community College for two years before transferring to Texas A&M, where he pitched last season. He then transferred to Nebraska to pitch this year.
Other NU players taken in the draft were second-round selection
Spencer Schwellenbach and third-round pick Cade Povich.
Photos: Huskers taken in top 10 rounds of MLB draft since 2000
Spencer Schwellenbach (2021)
Drafted: 2nd round, Atlanta Braves
Cade Povich (2021)
Drafted: 3rd round, Minnesota Twins
Scott Schreiber (2018)
Drafted: 9th round, Houston Astros
Ryan Boldt (2016)
Drafted: 2nd round, Tampa Bay Rays
Tanner Lubach (2015)
Drafted: 9th round, Los Angeles Angels
Cody Asche (2011)
Drafted: 4th round, Philadelphia Phillies
Michael Mariot (2010)
Drafted: 8th round, Kansas City Royals
Aaron Pribanic (2008)
Drafted: 3rd round, Seattle Mariners
Dan Jennings (2008)
Drafted: 9th round, Florida Marlins
Drew Bowman (2007)
Drafted: 5th round, Cincinnati Reds
Matt Foust (2007)
Drafted: 6th round, Pittsburgh Pirates
Tony Watson (2007)
Drafted: 9th round, Pittsburgh Pirates
Joba Chamberlain (2006)
Drafted: 1st round (41st overall), New York Yankees
Jeff Christy (2006)
Drafted: 6th round, Minnesota Twins
Luke Gorsett (2006)
Drafted: 7th round, St. Louis Cardinals
Alex Gordon (2005)
Drafted: 1st round (2nd overall), Kansas City Royals
Brian Duensing (2005)
Drafted: 3rd round, Minnesota Twins
Zach Kroenke (2005)
Drafted: 5th round, New York Yankees
Joe Simokaitis (2005)
Drafted: 10th round, Chicago Cubs
Justin Pekarek (2004)
Drafted: 8th round, Cleveland Indians
Aaron Marsden (2003)
Drafted: 3rd round, Colorado Rockies
Matt Hopper (2003)
Drafted: 10th round, Philadelphia Phillies
Jeff Leise (2002)
Drafted: 7th round, Anaheim Angels*
* Did not sign. Drafted again in 2003 in 12th round by San Diego Padres.
Shane Komine (2002)
Drafted: 9th round, Oakland Athletics
Adam Stern (2001)
Drafted: 3rd round, Atlanta Braves
John Cole (2001)
Drafted: 5th round, Seattle Mariners
Dan Johnson (2001)
Drafted: 7th round, Oakland Athletics
Thom Ott (2001)
Drafted: 10th round, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jamal Strong (2000)
Drafted: 6th round, Seattle Mariners
Adam Shabala (2000)
Drafted: 10th round, San Francisco Giants
