Husker pitcher Kyle Perry nears return as he recovers from Tommy John surgery

Kyle Perry is on track to be a factor for Nebraska in May. But first the electric left-hander has one more hurdle to clear in his return from Tommy John surgery last summer.

Perry, a third-year pitcher out of Millard South, will throw to live hitters Wednesday for the first time in the team’s midweek scrimmage after ramping up in recent weeks with multiple bullpen sessions. From there he could make his season debut as soon as this weekend when the Huskers travel to New Jersey for a four-game pod series with Indiana and Rutgers.

“I think that’s been pretty well decided on our end, on his end, that if he’s feeling good and healthy and he’s capable from a physical standpoint, he wants to pitch this year,” Bolt said Wednesday. “And we want him to pitch this year.”

The decision on using a potential redshirt might have been more difficult if Nebraska (20-10, second place in the Big Ten) wasn’t in contention, or if Perry wanted to preserve the year of eligibility. As it stands, the ultra-competitive Perry — who becomes a third-year sophomore if he plays — would be a figurative shot in the arm for a bullpen that could use all the depth it can get for the stretch run, which includes a pair of four-game weekends.