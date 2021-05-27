Husker seniors near 'end of our road,' but there's more baseball to be played

There will be closure this time.

A year ago Joe Acker, Mojo Hagge and Luke Roskam were stuck in a baseball pickle for weeks on end. The pandemic had taken their 2020 season, but had it ended their college careers too?

Acker, a Nebraska outfielder, went home to Wisconsin wondering about scholarships and getting ready to work through a knee surgery. Roskam put off pro baseball aspirations and hoped he would get a comeback shot. Hagge worked 40-hour weeks in Omaha delivering packages for Amazon and prepared for a planned fifth year in school to complete a degree in civil engineering.

This weekend the super seniors will be among the Huskers playing their final games at Haymarket Park. For sure.

“We’ve lived it out here and we’re at the end of our road,” Roskam said. “I think everyone should be honored. Some guys might not be coming back too, so I definitely see them in the senior class too.”

The three-game weekend series with Michigan — all noon starts beginning Friday — won’t have the typical vibe of a season finale. Nebraska already clinched the outright Big Ten title, removing much of the drama from the matchups that will play out on BTN. Beyond that, many Huskers don’t know whether this is their final Lincoln farewell.