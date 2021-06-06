Huskers defeat No. 1 seed Arkansas, forcing Game 7

Jaxon Hallmark set the tone right away, clobbering a 2-2 changeup over the “400” sign in straightaway center off of lefty starter Lael Lockhart, who lasted 4 1/3 innings. The NU senior drew boos as he touched home, holding up his hands to indicate that the Huskers were welcoming the challenge.

The slim edge held up until the Arkansas third. A one-out walk and single set up Cayden Wallace for an RBI single up the middle. Then with two outs, the Hogs scored on a wild pitch that sailed to the backstop and added another run when the throw from Everitt leaked away from Perry.

But the Big Ten champs, in typical fashion, didn’t dwell on the immediate past. They responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning when a throwing error and Acker double led to a Hallmark sac fly to right.

Multiple outs on the base paths — most the result of aggressive plays — again gave NU reason to melt under the spotlight. Acker was thrown out at home trying to score on a Schwellenbach grounder to first. Then Arkansas gunned down Schwellenbach trying to take third base on a Roskam infield hit. And that came after Everitt was doubled off second base on a lineout in the previous inning.

Yet it wasn’t enough to send the Huskers busing north to Lincoln just yet.