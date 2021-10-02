Huskers have fun and show some power during Nebraska baseball's scrimmage

LINCOLN — Max Anderson’s bat helicoptered through the air and clanged into the third-base dugout.
“Just sending a message,” Nebraska’s reigning Big Ten freshman of the year said sheepishly as he went to retrieve it after swinging and missing on a pitch.
“We’re a team!” someone in the dugout shouted back, jokingly.
Such was the tone of the scrimmage during a calm and overcast afternoon Saturday. Six pitchers took the mound. Four hitters swatted home runs. Everyone whooped and hollered.
NU treated a late-arriving crowd at Haymarket Park to some power on the mound and at the dish during the six-inning competition that lasted 95 minutes. Pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts while freshman Core Jackson, sophomore Brice Matthews, senior Griffin Everitt and Anderson all went yard.
“The talent is there — you can see it,” coach Will Bolt said. “To get the personality and the grit and the toughness and everything else, that’s a work in progress as it always is. Just like it was at this time last year with that team.”
Some highlights from the scrimmage:
Arm auditions
Sophomore left-hander Emmett Olson and graduate-transfer Dawson McCarville (Grand Canyon) each started and went three innings as planned. Olson struck out three and stayed around the low-to-mid 90s with his fastball, according to the videoboard. Anderson sent a 2-1 fastball well over the wall in center field in the first inning and Leighton Banjoff later singled for the only hits off the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder.
McCarville fanned three but some of Nebraska’s younger hitters squared him up, too. Jackson homered to left in the first — he didn’t run the bases because of a sprained ankle — and Matthews sent a shot to left in the third. McCarville gave up three runs on five hits and a walk.
Others to pitch were lefties Tyler Martin and Caleb Feekin (two innings each) and righties Jaxon Jelkin and Quinn Mason (one inning each). The senior Martin was perhaps the most impressive, logging three strikeouts and allowing a single to Max Petersen that turned into a run after a passed ball, wild pitch and Tyler Palmer RBI groundout.
Outfield work
Nebraska’s outfield continues to compete for jobs with all three spots open.
Banjoff and redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim each went 1 for 3 while junior Luke Sartori finished 0 f or 4 in the midst of what Bolt called a strong fall. Anglim picked up an RBI single in the second before stealing a base and scoring.
Cam Chick — who bounced between left and second base last year but may end up in the outfield — was 1 for 3. Touted true freshman Chase Mason will eventually be a factor but has yet to do more than batting practice while recovering from a knee injury. Bolt said Mason is likely to be cleared to participate in the Red-White series Oct. 11 through 13.
2021 in the house
Almost all of Nebraska’s outgoing players from last spring’s Big Ten championship team sat behind the third-base dugout during the scrimmage and caught up with coaches and current Huskers afterward. Second-round draft pick Spencer Schwellenbach was sporting an elbow brace after offseason Tommy John surgery.
“Who’s in left field?” former five-year outfielder Mojo Hagge yelled before the game. “”Who’s playing left field today?”
The former players were in town to be honored during the second quarter of the Northwestern-Nebraska football game.
Catching on
Bolt said Everitt and freshman catcher Josh Caron have been two of the team’s better batters this fall. Everitt was hitting .420 before Saturday while Caron has consistently barreled up balls as well, including a double in the scrimmage.
Odds and ends
» Matthews has been “excellent” transitioning from second base to shortstop, Bolt said. He also has a pair of homers and doubles this fall in roughly 25 at-bats.
» Huskers who have yet to participate this fall due to injuries are pitchers Kyle Perry and Colby Gomes along with the outfielder Mason.
» Bolt said Nebraska hasn’t been as strong defensively this fall as last year. Part of the reason is injuries and other players who have had to field out of position.
» Nebraska will scrimmage Wednesday and Thursday next week before turning its attention to the Red-White series.
» The 2022 schedule is essentially done, Bolt said, and should be out soon. “A lot of home games in March, so pray for warm weather,” Bolt said. “Or it doesn’t have to be warm, but just no snow.”
402-444-1201,