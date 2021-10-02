Huskers have fun and show some power during Nebraska baseball's scrimmage

LINCOLN — Max Anderson’s bat helicoptered through the air and clanged into the third-base dugout.

“Just sending a message,” Nebraska’s reigning Big Ten freshman of the year said sheepishly as he went to retrieve it after swinging and missing on a pitch.

“We’re a team!” someone in the dugout shouted back, jokingly.

Such was the tone of the scrimmage during a calm and overcast afternoon Saturday. Six pitchers took the mound. Four hitters swatted home runs. Everyone whooped and hollered.

NU treated a late-arriving crowd at Haymarket Park to some power on the mound and at the dish during the six-inning competition that lasted 95 minutes. Pitchers recorded 14 strikeouts while freshman Core Jackson, sophomore Brice Matthews, senior Griffin Everitt and Anderson all went yard.

“The talent is there — you can see it,” coach Will Bolt said. “To get the personality and the grit and the toughness and everything else, that’s a work in progress as it always is. Just like it was at this time last year with that team.”

Some highlights from the scrimmage:

Arm auditions