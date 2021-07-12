Huskers have their best MLB draft performance since 2005 by at least one measure

“He can throw it up to 99 mph, he’s got a low 80s slider and a mid-80s changeup with sink,” he said. “I think he’s a pitcher, but he hit well in the Big Ten, and I could also see him as possibly as a second baseman or third baseman.”

There’s no question about Povich’s future position. The 6-foot-3 left-hander led NU starters with a 3.11 ERA and became the Huskers’ first full-time starter in 15 years with more strikeouts (88) than innings pitched (81).

“I guess I was a little surprised that I went when I did,” he said. “But I was kind of expecting maybe late third round or early fourth round.”

Povich added that he wasn’t surprised that it was the Twins drafting him.

“I’d been in contact with their regional guy,” he said. “He told me that they weren’t going to let me get away.”

Povich still has two seasons of collegiate eligibility left, and he wasn’t ready to say Monday what his plans might be.

“There’s a really good offer on the table,” he said. “I’m going to celebrate today, and then talk with my family about what my next step should be.”