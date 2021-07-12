Huskers have their best MLB draft performance since 2005 by at least one measure

Nebraska baseball made a bit of history Monday in the MLB draft.
It was the first time since 2005 that two Huskers — Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich — were selected in the first three rounds of the draft.
Schwellenbach was taken in the second round as the 59th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves. Povich, a Bellevue West graduate, was selected 98th in the third round by the Minnesota Twins.
That’s the strongest Husker showing since Alex Gordon was drafted second overall by the Kansas City Royals and Brian Duensing went 84th in the third round to the Twins.
“That’s two great names from the past,” Povich said. “I think it says a lot about where our program is at right now.”
Schwellenbach, who was watching the draft back home in Michigan, said he wasn’t certain what his future position will be. He was just happy to hear his name.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I heard from the Braves more than any other team, so I knew they were interested in me.”
Schwellenbach, one of the most decorated players in NU baseball history, becomes the highest-drafted Husker player since Ryan Boldt was taken 53rd overall in 2016.
That future projection is difficult because Schwellenbach excelled at two positions. He was the starting shortstop and was also Nebraska’s closer.
He won the John Olerud two-way player of the year award, was named the Big Ten player of the year and made several All-America teams.
“When I had talked to them (Atlanta) recently, it was about being a pitcher,” he said. “During the season, it was more about being an infielder, so I’ll find out more sometime soon.”
Schwellenbach finished this year with a .284 batting average, 40 RBIs, 43 runs scored and six home runs.
On the mound, he compiled a 0.57 ERA in 31 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts. He was 3-1 with 10 saves.
On the MLB Network telecast, analyst Jim Callis said it’s unclear exactly what the Braves have in mind.
“When I saw his name called, I was curious to see what position we’d put up on the graphic,” he said. “I see him as a pitcher, but a lot of teams liked him as a shortstop.”
Callis added that Schwellenbach’s stuff makes him more of a pitching prospect.
“He can throw it up to 99 mph, he’s got a low 80s slider and a mid-80s changeup with sink,” he said. “I think he’s a pitcher, but he hit well in the Big Ten, and I could also see him as possibly as a second baseman or third baseman.”
There’s no question about Povich’s future position. The 6-foot-3 left-hander led NU starters with a 3.11 ERA and became the Huskers’ first full-time starter in 15 years with more strikeouts (88) than innings pitched (81).
“I guess I was a little surprised that I went when I did,” he said. “But I was kind of expecting maybe late third round or early fourth round.”
Povich added that he wasn’t surprised that it was the Twins drafting him.
“I’d been in contact with their regional guy,” he said. “He told me that they weren’t going to let me get away.”
Povich still has two seasons of collegiate eligibility left, and he wasn’t ready to say Monday what his plans might be.
“There’s a really good offer on the table,” he said. “I’m going to celebrate today, and then talk with my family about what my next step should be.”
Callis said Povich, an All-Big Ten selection, wasn’t a big velocity guy but had a solid year for the Huskers.
“He fills the strike zone, and scouts like him,” Callis said. “I think he’s a high-ceiling lefty.”
Povich was taken one spot ahead of Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps, who was selected 99th by San Diego. The Razorbacks defeated the Huskers in regional play, ending NU’s season.
Nebraska has had a player drafted or signed in every year but one since 1977. A 27-year streak ended last summer because of the shortened 2020 draft.
Another NU player who had drawn pre-draft interest, outfielder Jaxon Hallmark, was not selected Monday. Two highly touted Husker recruits — Elkhorn’s Drew Christo and Chase Mason from South Dakota — also remain on the draft board.
Austin Schultz, a Norris graduate who played collegiately at Kentucky, was selected in the 10th round (285th overall) by Detroit. He batted .329 for the Wildcats this season.
Rounds 2 through 10 were held Monday. The draft will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.
