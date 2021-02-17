Huskers receive Big Ten-only baseball schedule, open season March 5 in Texas

After nearly a full year of waiting and preparing, Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten finally have their league-only baseball schedules.
The Huskers will play a 44-game slate in 2021, facing every other Big Ten school at least three times. There will be no conference tournament for the first time since its inception in 1981. It would have been in Omaha this May for a fifth time in the last seven full seasons.
NU’s 13-week schedule will consist of five four-game weekends and eight-three game weekends. The opener is March 5 when the Huskers play the first of four contests against Purdue at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock, Texas. Another neutral-site opportunity runs March 12-14 from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where Big Red clashes twice apiece with Iowa and Ohio State.
Nebraska will also travel to be part of two “pod” weekends when it plays the host school two times and twice sees another opponent. Those are May 7-9 (at Rutgers and also against Indiana) and May 21-23 (at Indiana and also against Ohio State).
The opening series at Haymarket Park is set for March 26-28, when Minnesota comes to Lincoln for four games. Nebraska also has three-game home series against Maryland (April 9-11), Rutgers (April 30-May 2), Northwestern (May 14-16) and the regular-season finale against Michigan (May 28-30).
Traditional three-game road series will be Iowa (March 19-21), Illinois (April 2-4), Penn State (April 16-18) and Michigan State (April 23-25).
NU is scheduled to play 16 games at home, 16 on the road and 12 on neutral fields. It will see Iowa and Rutgers five times apiece while Purdue, Ohio State, Minnesota and Indiana are set to face the Huskers four times. The exact schedules for the weekends that consist of four-games will be announced at a later time.
“Whatever they give us, we’re going to be excited to play,” NU coach Will Bolt told The World-Herald last month. “We’re going to have a great attitude about it. We’re still going to have all our goals out there in front of us as far as a chance to compete to go to the postseason and have a chance to make a deep run and have a chance to go to Omaha. Those things are all there in front of you no matter what the schedule looks like.”
Wednesday's schedule release comes two days before teams from 27 of college baseball’s 31 conferences are set to begin their seasons. Only the Ivy League — which will likely cancel all spring sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic — has yet to announce a slate for its teams.
The revised Big Ten format is a departure from the standard 56-game schedules that Division I programs typically navigate. Aside from Nebraska’s abbreviated 7-8 campaign last spring, the Huskers have played fewer than 50 games in a season just once since 1977 (44 in 1998). They have never competed in more than 30 conference games (most recently in 2000) and never weathered an all-league slate.
NU’s March 5 opener — 16 days from when the schedule became public — is the team’s latest debut since 1993 and ends a 27-year streak of playing games in February. Every conference except the Ivy League and Metro Atlantic will have played games by then.
The Huskers also won’t be allowed to compete in midweek contests, which are often opportunities for younger players to get innings.
“We don’t really have that luxury this year of kind of easing guys into it,” Bolt said. “You’re going to end up relying on the guys who are the most dependable, quite honestly, and there’s not a whole lot of time built in for guys who maybe are a little bit behind.”
The Big Ten has operated under a 24-game league season since 2009, when it whittled down from 32 conference games. Nebraska joined in 2012 after leaving the Big 12.
For all the competitive disadvantages of a league-only approach — diminished opportunities to boost RPI and collect national exposure chief among them — the expanded Big Ten slate means its regular-season champion will have truly earned the title. Since Maryland and Rutgers joined for the 2015 spring to create a 13-school baseball league, teams have played eight of the 12 other members. Races have often been decided by which contenders receive a more favorable draw in a given year.
Nebraska and other Big Ten teams have been working without a specific roadmap for the 2021 season since March 12, 2020 — 342 days ago — when shutdowns hit all over the country in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schedules for the following baseball season typically come out sometime in October.
There are no Big Ten teams in D1Baseball’s preseason top-25 poll, though roughly half of them could realistically make an NCAA regional after the league tied a personal best with five postseason bids in 2019. At-large qualifiers on the strength of top-40 RPIs were Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska, while Ohio State won the conference tournament and an automatic berth.
2021 Nebraska baseball schedule
March 5-7: vs. Purdue (4 games), at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas*
March 12-14: vs. Iowa (2 games), vs. Ohio State (2 games), at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
March 19-21: at Iowa (3 games)
March 26-28: Minnesota (4 games)*
April 2-4: at Illinois (3 games)
April 9-11: Maryland (3 games)
April 16-18: at Penn State (3 games)
April 23-25: at Michigan State (3 games)
April 30-May 2: Rutgers (3 games)
May 7-9: at Rutgers (2 games), vs. Indiana (2 games)*
May 14-16: Northwestern (3 games)
May 21-23: at Indiana (2 games), vs. Ohio State (2 games)*
May 28-30: Michigan (3 games)
Home series in bold
*Currently TBA on four-game series weekend schedules