Huskers receive Big Ten-only baseball schedule, open season March 5 in Texas

NU is scheduled to play 16 games at home, 16 on the road and 12 on neutral fields. It will see Iowa and Rutgers five times apiece while Purdue, Ohio State, Minnesota and Indiana are set to face the Huskers four times. The exact schedules for the weekends that consist of four-games will be announced at a later time.

“Whatever they give us, we’re going to be excited to play,” NU coach Will Bolt told The World-Herald last month. “We’re going to have a great attitude about it. We’re still going to have all our goals out there in front of us as far as a chance to compete to go to the postseason and have a chance to make a deep run and have a chance to go to Omaha. Those things are all there in front of you no matter what the schedule looks like.”

Wednesday's schedule release comes two days before teams from 27 of college baseball’s 31 conferences are set to begin their seasons. Only the Ivy League — which will likely cancel all spring sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic — has yet to announce a slate for its teams.