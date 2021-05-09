Huskers recover from loss to Indiana by trouncing Rutgers hours later

Bierman, a sophomore right-hander, demonstrated why he entered the weekend as the Big Ten leader among starters in earned-run average (2.51). He struck out 11 and allowed just four hits, a walk and a hit batter on 114 pitches. He faced one batter over the minimum through the sixth inning and didn’t need more than 17 pitches in any stanza.

Nebraska broke the shutout in the seventh, when Hallmark bunted for a single, went to second on a wild throw and scored on a Chick RBI single. Hallmark homered in the ninth, and the Huskers brought the tying run to the plate after Chick was plunked but grounded out to end it.

Indiana built its early lead with a flurry of seeing-eye hits that rolled through the infield or landed in front of outfielders. Cole Barr’s two-run knock preceded scoring hits from Ethan Vecrumba and Collin Hopkins as Schanaman needed 39 pitches to escape the jam.

But NU’s normal Sunday starter rebounded with four scoreless frames from there, allowing four total walks and striking out three in his five-inning, 94-pitch outing. Ethan Bradford, Trey Kissack and Cam Wynne kept the Hoosiers at bay the rest of the way.

Bolt said Monday’s game would likely be a bullpen game featuring an opener and a line of relievers after that.