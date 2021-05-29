 Skip to main content
Huskers shut out by Michigan in first game of Saturday's doubleheader
BASEBALL

Nebraska baseball

Nebraska's Keegan Watson is brought in to pitch in the eighth inning.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Big Ten champion Huskers win game one of their series against Michigan.

LINCOLN — One of the Big Ten’s best pitchers held down the league’s top scoring offense as Michigan stifled Nebraska 2-0 to open a season-ending doubleheader Saturday.

Right-hander Cameron Weston held the Huskers to five baserunners across seven shutout innings, and the visitors plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for the difference. The Wolverines (27-16) gave their postseason resume a much-needed boost with the victory over top-25 NU.

The teams will complete the series later Saturday in a game that was pushed up from Sunday because of a rainy forecast.

Big Red starter Chance Hroch — coming off a complete-game masterpiece a week earlier — held his own in a quality start. After allowing just a double through three innings, he walked a pair to begin the fourth. A passed ball and RBI groundout by Griffin Mazur created the first run.

Michigan added another in the fifth when Clark Elliott singled, went to second on a wild pitch and came across on a Tito Flores knock to left.

Tyler Martin, Cam Wynne and Koty Frank tossed three scoreless frames to finish out the contest for Nebraska (30-12).

But Weston — who entered with the Big Ten’s second-best earned-run average at 2.64 — held down the hosts from the start. NU mounted a threat in the second stanza with singles by Luke Roskam and Brice Matthews before Cam Chick lined a ball to the shortstop for a double play. It didn’t get another baserunner until Mojo Hagge led off the sixth with a single.

A Max Anderson double and Matthews walk in the seventh with two outs also amounted to nothing on the scoreboard. UM’s bullpen logged the final two innings without incident.​

