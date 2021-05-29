Huskers shut out by Michigan in first game of Saturday's doubleheader

LINCOLN — One of the Big Ten’s best pitchers held down the league’s top scoring offense as Michigan stifled Nebraska 2-0 to open a season-ending doubleheader Saturday.

Right-hander Cameron Weston held the Huskers to five baserunners across seven shutout innings, and the visitors plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for the difference. The Wolverines (27-16) gave their postseason resume a much-needed boost with the victory over top-25 NU.

The teams will complete the series later Saturday in a game that was pushed up from Sunday because of a rainy forecast.

Big Red starter Chance Hroch — coming off a complete-game masterpiece a week earlier — held his own in a quality start. After allowing just a double through three innings, he walked a pair to begin the fourth. A passed ball and RBI groundout by Griffin Mazur created the first run.

Michigan added another in the fifth when Clark Elliott singled, went to second on a wild pitch and came across on a Tito Flores knock to left.