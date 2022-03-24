In down year for Big Ten baseball, league play offers fresh start — with no benefit of doubt

Big Ten baseball is on the verge of a drought.

This is a relative term, of course, for a league that for decades only sent one or maybe two teams to the NCAA tournament. That changed beginning in 2015, when a confluence of circumstances — Rutgers and Maryland pushing the league to 13 members and the overflow of football television money into other sports — helped elevate the Big Ten to new heights.

From that spring to 2019, the league sent 22 qualifiers into the postseason — on par with more traditional baseball conferences like the Big 12 (23) and Pac-12 (22) during that span. At-large Big Ten qualifiers mostly followed the same pattern: pile up nonconference wins — with a more difficult strength of schedule providing some margin for missteps — and finish near the top of the league. RPIs in the 30-45 range were generally good enough to keep dancing.

Two outlier years followed, beginning with the cancelled pandemic campaign in 2020. Then a league-only season in 2021 barely produced three qualifiers.

If the first third of this spring is any indication, the Big Ten is still recovering. Its RPI conference ranking — typically settling around seventh nationally — is 10th behind the likes of the Sun Belt and Ivy League. Its collective nonconference record is just 127-112 (.531) entering the weekend, including 6-28 against Quadrant 1 opponents (teams 1-50 in RPI).

At a time when Big Ten programs needed to be building their resumes before watching their RPIs plateau during league play, only five teams have rankings in the top 60. Two of those — Purdue (43) and Rutgers (51) — have done it with paper-thin nonconference schedules that won’t help them unless they keep winning against their peers. Another, Michigan State (59), has one NCAA bid since 1979.

All of this is to emphasize the added importance of winning Big Ten games as eight conference teams open against each other this weekend. While Maryland (RPI of 22) and Michigan (RPI of 34) appear on track for a regional, reality for the rest of the field is much like with the league-only task from last season.

Don’t lose, because there is no benefit of the doubt elsewhere.

Fallout from that exclusively Big Ten schedule is likely still lingering. With no midweek contests allowed in 2021, league teams didn’t have a chance to develop their next wave of starting pitchers. Only 12 of the 37 starters last year who qualified for the ERA race (one inning pitched per team game) are back. Ten squads are replacing the majority of their weekend rotations — Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers have entirely new ones. Outside of cellar-dwelling Minnesota, Maryland and Michigan are the exceptions enjoying multiple proven commodities on the bump while volatile results abound everywhere else.

Let’s reset the Big Ten rankings with 24 (scheduled) games between each school before the league tournament in Omaha from May 25-29:

1. Maryland (17-3)

Noncon SOS: 147

RPI: 22

The Terps have the Big Ten’s best rotation and are showing up in top-25 polls. They lost a single nonconference game with Michigan but swept Baylor to open the season. A star-driven offense clinches their status as league favorites.

2. Michigan (11-9)

Noncon SOS: 40

RPI: 34

No Big Ten program challenged itself more than the Wolverines, who absorbed narrow losses to top-15 Texas Tech and Vanderbilt and lost a tight series with Louisville. Scoring and defense have been there, and the pitching numbers (5.75 ERA) will improve within the league.

3. Iowa (10-8)

Noncon SOS: 116

RPI: 98

The Hawkeyes in a span of a few weeks lost a midweek affair to Division III Loras College and split with top-15 Texas Tech, all in Iowa City. Their arms (3.50 ERA) will keep them competitive with even adequate run support and defense.

4. Rutgers (14-5)

Noncon SOS: 212

RPI: 51

Awaiting the Jersey Boys is the league’s most difficult schedule based on 2021 finishes. But they’ve generally taken care of business so far outside a lost series at Omaha last weekend. Rutgers also hit on a pair of lower-level grad transfers in starting right-handers Jared Kollar (1.84 ERA) and Nathan Florence (2.25) who are as hot as any hurlers in the Big Ten.

5. Indiana (8-12)

Noncon SOS: 75

RPI: 157

Marquee opponents rocked the Hoosiers including Arkansas, Clemson and Stanford, though IU did take a midweek game from Kentucky. Strong defense and some power bats should help smooth the transition to league play for new faces galore in the lineup and rotation.

6. Purdue (17-1)

Noncon SOS: 244

RPI: 43

The last Division I team to lose a game after starting 17-0 has been one of college baseball’s biggest surprises, albeit against schools like Charlotte, Longwood, South Dakota State and Bellarmine. Ignore the gaudy numbers, which are sure to normalize. Still, going 23-42 in the last two Big Ten seasons appears a distant memory for this slew of confidence-building newcomers.

7. Nebraska (8-11)

Noncon SOS: 161

RPI: 180

No one has underachieved more than the reigning league champs, who have dropped big series and lesser ones alike. Multiple key pitching injuries have hurt, but a toothless offense and shaky defense have been bigger Big Red flags. Track record says the Huskers can figure it out — but you have to squint to see it based on this year’s numbers.

8. Michigan State (10-7)

Noncon SOS: 95

RPI: 59

Sparty has been hot and cold. It took three of four from UNLV to start and dropped close matchups to ranked teams Notre Dame and Clemson. It also suffered a sweep at Abilene Christian. MSU generally hasn’t beaten itself, though, which is worth something.

9. Ohio State (8-11)

Noncon SOS: 57

RPI: 90

The Buckeyes get the nod here for their not-totally-awful 5.28 ERA against solid competition that would be better if they didn’t have one of the worst-performing defenses in the country. The losses aren’t egregious but the wins don’t move the needle either.

10. Illinois (7-10)

Noncon SOS: 140

RPI: 165

Lost series to Kansas, Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois more than outweighed the best Illini win — a 6-2 result over ranked West Virginia. Signs for optimism include a top-50 defensive start and a lineup that breaks out at least once a weekend.

11. Northwestern (6-10)

Noncon SOS: 167

RPI: 181

Chicago’s Team lost 10 of its first 12 games against so-so competition before fattening up on St. Thomas and Evansville during a modest home win streak. That every lineup regular is hitting below .300 is a less-than-ideal sign of things to come.

12. Penn State (7-11)

Noncon SOS: 124

RPI: 184

It’s been rough. Losses include some to schools like Monmouth, VMI and Youngstown State as Penn State has been outscored 125-76. Committing 33 errors to opponents’ 18 also doesn’t bode well — the Nittany Lions frequently beat themselves if somebody else doesn’t.

13. Minnesota (5-15)

Noncon SOS: 188

RPI: 252

The freefall the Gophers began last year hasn’t ended yet. A couple narrow losses to good teams are the highlights, with series defeats including Air Force and Creighton. Minnesota is Exhibit A that experienced pitching isn’t guaranteed to be a good thing.

