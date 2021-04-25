In historic weekend for Nebraska baseball, Huskers outlast Michigan State in 12 innings

Benschoter’s final line included 9 ⅓ innings on 127 pitches while allowing five hits and four walks along with the 17 punchouts (the most by a Spartans pitcher since future MLB star Mark Mulder in 1998).

Nebraska knocked out Michigan State starter Wyatt Rush after just ⅔ of an inning, going ahead 3-0 after the first on a Max Anderson run-scoring groundout, a Luke Roskam RBI single and Brice Matthews bases-loaded walk. The visitors added three more in the second on a Cam Chick RBI double and two-run Anderson single. MSU pitching had walked five and hit a batter before the end of the frame.

The hosts got to NU starter Shay Schanaman with a trio of runs in the second and third. The right-hander issued four walks — he had given out just two in his previous four starts combined over 22 innings — and MSU’s Adam Proctor and Reese Trahey capitalized with RBI hits in the second. Two fielding errors in the third allowed three more Spartans to cross home. Schanaman lasted five innings overall.

The Nebraska defense made up for early mistakes later as the offense continued to struggle. Chick’s diving grab and Hallmark’s play at the plate were the highlights, but NU also turned a double play behind Schwellenbach in the bottom of the ninth and Mojo Hagge ended the game with a lunging catch of his own.