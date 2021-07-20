In Rob Childress' new job with Nebraska baseball, his focus is on the 'here and now'

Not that the Huskers don’t already have everything they need to be successful, Bolt said. But the facility is 20 years old, opened when Bolt was a senior infielder for NU in 2002. There are things they could build, upgrade or reorganize to “streamline” what they do. The open area around and beyond left field is a blank canvas for the right vision.

“We’ve got plenty of space over here to do some things,” Bolt said. “I’m not a very good artist, but I’ve sketched a few things after the season.”

Other notes from Tuesday’s interviews:

» Bolt confirmed that catcher Gunner Hellstrom and relief pitchers Trey Kissack and Max Schreiber have moved on from the team. All three have graduated but could have returned next season because of the extra year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA after the pandemic. Hellstrom may stay on as a student assistant coach in the fall and possibly into the spring as well.

» Nebraska coaches were quietly thrilled with the draft in which three players were selected. Two of those — pitchers Cade Povich and Cam Wynne — were lightly recruited in-state prep players who developed at the junior college level before breaking out this spring.