In year two at Nebraska, Will Bolt compares favorably to college baseball's best coaches

The man in his second year as Nebraska baseball coach had to admit it. This was a good season.
The previous spring had been mostly forgettable from a win-loss perspective, so nobody gave the Huskers much thought in February or March. But they kept winning and eventually ended a long rankings drought by cracking the top 25. Suddenly, stock in the program felt as high as the clouds above Buck Beltzer Field.
“The kids gave us everything they had,” 38-year-old NU coach Dave Van Horn said in May 1999. “Some guys overachieved. Some guys just had good seasons. But as a team, it would have been hard for us to do much better than we did with the kids we had and the experience they didn’t have.
“It was a season that I don’t think anybody would have thought we’d do what we did.”
More than two decades later, one of Van Horn’s first recruits — a scrappy infielder named Will Bolt — has Nebraska in a similar spot. Building after a longtime plateau. Proving doubters wrong. Reassessing what’s possible.
Those who know both men can point to a lineup of similarities, from the same relaxed way of speaking to how they wear their hats. Bolt, 41, considers it high praise to be mentioned with Van Horn, who has enjoyed vast success at Arkansas since returning to his alma mater after the 2002 season. The two coaches could meet in an NCAA regional this weekend, with the Razorbacks the No. 1 overall seed.
“We’ve just got to continue to put together consistent games and have a consistent program,” Bolt said recently. “That’s really what my goal is. People can make the comparisons if they want — it doesn’t bother me.”
If the Huskers eventually return to the glory days of the early 2000s as annual threats to reach the College World Series, then Bolt’s second season back in Lincoln will have been the first indicator.
Big Red is 31-12, champion of the Big Ten and a No. 2 seed in a regional. The pandemic cut short Bolt's first year, when NU was 7-8 and navigating a dearth of reliable pitching options. Bolt had spent the previous eight years as an assistant at Nebraska and Texas A&M.
Many of college baseball’s best modern coaches revealed their potential in year two at their first power-conference head job. It’s not a surefire sign — for example, former Oregon State coach Pat Casey didn’t make a regional for 10 years before reaching the CWS six times and winning three titles. But it holds true more often than not among those who have become familiar faces in Omaha.
Dave Van Horn, Arkansas: His first Nebraska team in 1998 went 24-20 before he followed with a 42-18 mark and helped the program to its fourth regional. He made the CWS two years later. Van Horn eventually repeated the job in Fayetteville. His 2003 squad was 35-22 and ended sixth in the SEC West but jumped to 45-24 with a league co-title and Omaha trip the year after.
Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt: The former longtime assistant under Jack Leggett at Clemson took over a moribund program in Nashville and went 27-28 in his debut season in 2003. As a 42-year-old the next spring, Corbin guided the Commodores to a 45-19 mark and made a super regional to end the team's 24-year postseason drought. He reached the CWS in his ninth year and has won two national titles (2014, 2019).
Tim Tadlock, Texas Tech: Given a lifetime contract last month, Tadlock arrived in Lubbock in 2013 with experience at the junior college level and as an Oklahoma assistant. The Red Raiders went 26-30 in his first year before Tadlock, at age 45, led his alma mater to a 45-21 season with the first of four Omaha appearances.
Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida: O’Sullivan came onto the scene in 2008 and logged a 34-24 record at the talent-rich school, then vaulted it to 42-22 and a super regional a year later at age 40. The CWS came in year three for the former longtime Clemson assistant.
Jim Schlossnagle, TCU: He came onto the national radar after two years leading UNLV, going 30-28 in 2002 and 48-17 in 2003 to break a decade-long postseason drought. He ended a similar dry spell in Fort Worth, going 39-26 in his debut campaign in ’04. He got to the CWS in his seventh year.
Rob Childress, Texas A&M: Childress and the Aggies parted ways last month after 16 successful years together. The former Nebraska pitching coach under Van Horn went 25-30 with A&M in 2006. Then, at age 38, his group ran off a 48-19 mark en route to a super regional, starting a string of 13 straight regional berths. Childress got to Omaha in his sixth year.
John Savage, UCLA: His first Bruins group in 2005 went 15-41, but he rebounded with a 33-25 record in year two to qualify for a regional. The CWS came in year six for the former USC assistant.
Tony Vitello, Tennessee: One of the country’s hottest young coaches was just 29-27 with the Vols as a 39-year-old in 2018. His second year was much better — 40-21 and ending a regional drought of 14 years. This year’s team is 45-16, the No. 3 national seed and winner of its first SEC East title since 1997. Vitello had made assistant stops at Missouri, TCU and Arkansas.
Other coaches took their own paths.
Before Tracy Smith took the Arizona job, he needed four years to lead Indiana to a regional. Chris Lemonis succeeded Smith with the Hoosiers and kept things rolling, eventually moving to Mississippi State after four seasons.
Virginia’s Brian O’Connor — a Council Bluffs native and former Creighton player and assistant — made the postseason right away at his new gig in 2004. He stayed steady until breaking through to Omaha in year six with a program with scarce previous tradition. Louisville coach Dan McDonnell went to the CWS in his first year in 2007 with a team that had only once been to a regional previously.
Can Bolt produce similar success at Nebraska? His old boss at Texas A&M has thought so since Bolt took the job two years ago.
“He’s certainly prepared to go be a head coach,” Childress said then. “… He left a legacy as a player. But I truly believe he’ll leave a legacy as a coach there as well.”