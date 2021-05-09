Indiana defeats Nebraska baseball on strength of four-run first inning

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Indiana produced a four-run first inning and Gabe Bierman made it stand up with a complete-game four-hitter in defeating Nebraska 4-2 on Sunday.

First-place Indiana collected seven total hits — all singles — and six of them came in the opening frame as balls found holes against NU starter Shay Schanaman. Nebraska turned four double plays the rest of the way and the bullpen posted three scoreless innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskers (21-11) fell 1 ½ games behind the nationally ranked Hoosiers (23-10).

Bierman — a sophomore right-hander — demonstrated why he entered the weekend as the Big Ten leader among starters in earned-run average (2.51). He struck out 11 and allowed just four hits, a walk and a hit batter on 114 pitches. He faced just one batter over the minimum through the sixth inning and didn’t need more than 17 pitches in any stanza.

Nebraska broke the shutout in the seventh when Jaxon Hallmark bunted for a single, went to second on a wild throw and scored on a Cam Chick RBI single. Hallmarked homered in the ninth and the Huskers brought the tying run to the plate after Chick was plunked before grounding out.