Infielder Tommy Simon 'just fell in love' with Nebraska baseball

Tommy Simon decided early in his recruiting process that he wanted to play college baseball at a Midwest school. And Nebraska was at the top of his list.
The winning tradition attracted Simon from afar. Then he confirmed his observations during visits from Fargo, N.D., to Husker camps in November and January. Coaches were impressed by the middle infielder’s quick feet and sure hands along with a high-contact bat. Enough to offer the Class of 2024 prospect a scholarship last month.
Simon this week made his decision public: He’s committed to Nebraska.
“I just fell in love with that place,” Simon said. “Coaches too. And all the players are characters and fun to be around. That solidified it.”
The 6-foot, 170-pounder plays all over the field but projects as a middle infielder in college. A right-hander, Simon is considered the No. 261 shortstop in his class by Perfect Game. Nebraska — as is often the case under coach Will Bolt and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell — was his first official offer.
Simon considered waiting to make things official. After all, he still has three more seasons of high school ball. He reached out to just about every coach he had worked with and asked what they thought about the timing.
“They all told me the same thing: Don’t pass it up,” Simon said. “If you really believe it’s the place for you, pull the trigger. I pulled the trigger and I don’t regret it.”
Simon becomes NU’s second 2024 pledge joining Blair two-way prospect Jay Under. The program also has lone commits for the 2025 and 2026 cycles.
The Huskers haven’t had a North Dakota native on their roster since 2007 but produced draft picks from the state in the mid-2000s in pitchers Aaron Marsden, Phil Shirek and Charlie Shirek. The team’s most famous native North Dakotan, Darin Erstad, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 draft. Simon and his family made sure to find Erstad’s Nebraska Hall of Fame plaque outside Memorial Stadium on a recent trip.
“It’s a great feeling committing as someone from North Dakota because it just doesn’t happen a lot, especially at the age I’m at,” Simon said. “It’s a dream come true and I definitely have a lot to prove.”
