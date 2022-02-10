Infielder Tommy Simon 'just fell in love' with Nebraska baseball

Tommy Simon decided early in his recruiting process that he wanted to play college baseball at a Midwest school. And Nebraska was at the top of his list.

The winning tradition attracted Simon from afar. Then he confirmed his observations during visits from Fargo, N.D., to Husker camps in November and January. Coaches were impressed by the middle infielder’s quick feet and sure hands along with a high-contact bat. Enough to offer the Class of 2024 prospect a scholarship last month.

Simon this week made his decision public: He’s committed to Nebraska.

“I just fell in love with that place,” Simon said. “Coaches too. And all the players are characters and fun to be around. That solidified it.”

The 6-foot, 170-pounder plays all over the field but projects as a middle infielder in college. A right-hander, Simon is considered the No. 261 shortstop in his class by Perfect Game. Nebraska — as is often the case under coach Will Bolt and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell — was his first official offer.