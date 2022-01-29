Is Nebraska baseball becoming a national program? 2022 may provide the answer​

LINCOLN — Renee Brinkmann now has a window view.
Walk in the front door of the Nebraska baseball offices and the longtime administrative assistant is around the corner to the right enjoying her new digs. Sure, an overhead vent can make winters a little warm and summers a tad cool. But she considers the space an overall upgrade, with three walls and Haymarket Park’s left field visible from her desk.
Brinkmann for years occupied a place in the middle of the room, flanked to her right by the offices of Nebraska’s three full-time coaches and volunteer assistant. Now the orbital center belongs to the program’s other support staff — new director of player development Rob Childress, director of operations Curtis Ledbetter and occasionally student assistant Gunner Hellstrom.
“I call it the command center,” said Childress, who returned to NU last summer after 16 years as head coach at Texas A&M. “We’re going to get a neon sign.”
The idea to rearrange came from head coach Will Bolt, who found it more efficient for the “baseball people” to communicate throughout a work day. No more talking over Brinkmann or navigating dividers to the other side of the room.
“I just needed them nearby — that’s why we did that,” Bolt said. “Hopefully there’s some things that we’re going to do in this building in addition to that. We’ll see.”
The new layout is just one example of the reimagining of Nebraska baseball underway between Salt Creek and I-180. Bolt and Co. played just 15 games in their first season in Lincoln before the pandemic arrived. They were handcuffed by a Big Ten-only schedule in their second.
A year ago the Huskers were in survival mode, waiting until mid-February to hear who they were going to play as mandated by their league. Now — with a normal spring roadmap long established — there’s more room to gaze into the future.
Bolt finally found time to decorate his corner office. Displayed prominently on a wall is an aerial photo of Buck Beltzer Field in 2001 at the moment he caught the last out on the infield to send Nebraska to its first College World Series.
He has brainstormed what a remodel of facilities might look like. Unlike the baseball field itself and surrounding stands that NU shares with the Lincoln Saltdogs, the east end of the left-field office building and Alex Gordon Training Complex belong to the Huskers alone. A players lounge and expanded locker room are part of the conversation about what’s next.
Anything involving player development will be a priority.
“It is the largest piece and it’s the piece I want to recruit to the heaviest too where kids know they have the coaches, the support staff and the facilities that are going to get them in the best position to succeed,” Bolt said. “We have a lot of that stuff right now, it’s just more spread out. I would love it to all be more centralized and more efficient. Bright and shiny is great, and it definitely sells. But functional and player development, those are the pieces I’d like to see us push the envelope for.”
Nebraska proved itself worthy of the considerable financial investment last spring when it ran away with the Big Ten title and took to the brink No. 1 tournament seed Arkansas inside the Razorbacks’ venue that is among the most opulent in all of college baseball. By multiple accounts, the NCAA regional experience opened the eyes of many NU administrators who traveled to attend.
But right now practices for the 2022 season are underway. And the answer to a more pressing question may impact the long-term vision: Is Nebraska baseball becoming a national program?
College polls think so judging by rankings that all peg the Huskers between No. 20 and No. 31 out of nearly 300 Division I clubs in their first preseason top-25 appearance since 2007. Bolt and his staff embrace the idea, openly talking about their annual goal of being one of 16 teams to host a regional. Their newest recruiting class now with the team is ranked 21st by Perfect Game, marking NU’s best grade in more than a decade. The program’s offseason hire of Childress — who guided A&M to 13 straight regional berths — drew national attention.
Perhaps the most accurate litmus test will be the upcoming 56-game regular season and beyond that begins Feb. 18 with four contests at Sam Houston.
The best programs — those that consistently contend to host regionals and push for Omaha bids — are hit annually by attrition. Their top players leave for the Major League Baseball draft. Their premium recruits go pro out of high school. They win anyway.
Nebraska absorbed all of that for the first time under Bolt in the offseason. Lights-out closer and star shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach — also the Big Ten Player of the Year — is gone. Friday ace Cade Povich and key bullpen arm Cam Wynne went in the draft too. The Huskers also lost their Saturday starter, all three longtime starting outfielders and a fourth All-Big Ten first-team choice in catcher/infielder Luke Roskam. Meanwhile, one of their best incoming prospects left the team in November to play football at South Dakota State.
How does Big Red keep the momentum going? Recruit, recruit, recruit.
“We’re not caught off guard by losing those guys,” Bolt said. “So you have to prepare from a roster-management standpoint to say, ‘If we are going to be as good as we were, who are going to be the guys?’ If you were to just go 1 through 39 on this roster versus last year, I think this roster is probably more talented than last year’s.”
NU caught some good fortune, Bolt said, with the return of fourth-year players and presumed weekend starters Shay Schanaman and Kyle Perry along with swingman lefty Jake Bunz. As talented as the team’s best pitchers were last year, this group is notably deeper with as many as eight starting contenders in the mix led by Grand Canyon transfer Dawson McCarville, Texas A&M transfer Mason Ornelas, junior Braxton Bragg and others.
“There’s just a lot more candidates,” Bolt said. “And it’s not because nobody emerged — it’s because a lot of guys emerged.”
The country’s No. 16 defense from last year by fielding percentage brings back an athletic infield that projects as a major strength. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max Anderson returns at third base while fellow 2021 breakout Brice Matthews pivots from second to shortstop. Freshman Core Jackson and sophomore slugger Jack Steil are frontrunners at second and first, respectively. Catcher Griffin Everitt is one of the team’s best leaders.
An all-new outfield is a work in progress, Bolt said. Count on it including veteran Cam Chick, former junior-college add Luke Sartori and now-healthy Leighton Banjoff while a slew of underclassmen contend for time as well.
“Knowing that there’s a guy who’s working for your spot and is coming right behind you, that only pushes us as a whole and makes us all better,” Schanaman said.
If Nebraska had star power last year and better depth this year, which one is the better formula to winning games? Bolt chews on the question. Stars show up in the big moments — Schwellenbach’s pitching masterpiece at Arkansas last year, for example. More talent leads to better daily competition, helps offset injuries and flashes during lengthy regional weekends.
“If you have the depth, more guys have the opportunity to step up and be stars when it matters,” Bolt said. “Who know? We may have a couple sophomores or freshmen on the roster who end up being top-100 draft picks when it’s all said and done.”
One line Bolt often delivers to players is that winners and losers have the same goal. A hundred teams every year say they want to go to Omaha. The difference, he asks the Huskers, is what are they willing to do to accomplish the mission?
The short-term answer may have long-term effects.
“The best teams have those guys on the team that say, ‘We’re going to show up and work hard today’ and there’s no other question asked about it,” Bolt said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
402-444-1201,