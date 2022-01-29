Is Nebraska baseball becoming a national program? 2022 may provide the answer​

The new layout is just one example of the reimagining of Nebraska baseball underway between Salt Creek and I-180. Bolt and Co. played just 15 games in their first season in Lincoln before the pandemic arrived. They were handcuffed by a Big Ten-only schedule in their second.

A year ago the Huskers were in survival mode, waiting until mid-February to hear who they were going to play as mandated by their league. Now — with a normal spring roadmap long established — there’s more room to gaze into the future.

Bolt finally found time to decorate his corner office. Displayed prominently on a wall is an aerial photo of Buck Beltzer Field in 2001 at the moment he caught the last out on the infield to send Nebraska to its first College World Series.

He has brainstormed what a remodel of facilities might look like. Unlike the baseball field itself and surrounding stands that NU shares with the Lincoln Saltdogs, the east end of the left-field office building and Alex Gordon Training Complex belong to the Huskers alone. A players lounge and expanded locker room are part of the conversation about what’s next.

Anything involving player development will be a priority.