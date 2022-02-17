Is Nebraska's pitching deeper than last year? Signs point to yes

LINCOLN — The rumors began with late-summer whispers. Players shared knowing glances by the end of fall ball. Now everyone around Haymarket Park talks about it openly.

Nebraska has quality pitching depth. A lot of it.

Obscured by the loss of last year’s Friday and Saturday starters is a growing conviction among the Huskers that they actually have more arms to turn to in key spots now. Twenty players on the roster are designated as pitchers or two-way contributors. Twelve of those are entering at least their third college campaign. All are healthy as NU travels south to open the season Friday with four games at Sam Houston.

“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys and we’re trying to find the right pieces of the puzzle,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “In a perfect scenario we’ve got it all figured out right now and we can roll with it all spring, everybody stays healthy and it’s all great.”

That is essentially what happened last year as Big Red stuck with mostly the same rotation and bullpen roles en route to a Big Ten title. But that squad had a clear-cut top three starters. This group began practices last month with as many as eight contenders vying for similar roles.

Nebraska settled on a sneaky experienced rotation this week considering it is technically among 10 Big Ten teams replacing the majority of their weekend arms. Left-hander Kyle Perry and righty Shay Schanaman — both senior captains with a dozen career starts — began big games for their team in 2021 and are college-baseball luxuries as productive fourth-year pitchers. Righty Dawson McCarville started 13 times across two seasons at Grand Canyon before transferring to Lincoln for a fifth college spring.

Should those three keep their jobs, a band of teammates stand as injury replacements or midweek starters or long relievers. Lefty Jake Bunz, who started three times last year during four-game series. Righty Koty Frank and his funky “slider-change.” Texas A&M transfer Mason Ornelas and southpaw Emmett Olson. Third-year righty Braxton Bragg — set to start the fourth contest this weekend — who Bolt dubbed NU’s most consistent offseason pitcher.

All that says nothing of a bullpen that will reinsert 2019 Freshman All-America closer Colby Gomes — now healthy — at the back of games and returns maturing veterans like Tyler Martin, Caleb Feekin and Ethan Bradford.

“I think we’re coming back,” Perry said of the staff. “It might sound crazy, but we’re coming back even stronger.”

Schanaman said this has been the most competitive pitching offseason he’s seen at Nebraska. Just about everyone has the upside to be great.

“Knowing that there’s a guy who’s working for your spot and is coming right behind you, that only pushes us as a whole and makes us all better,” Schanaman said.

Added Bunz: “I think that all of our guys can throw at any time in the game. Even these freshmen coming in, they have the most disgusting pitches I’ve seen. When I was in high school I didn’t have that kind of stuff, but I love having it here.”

NU’s freshmen hurlers are perhaps the best example of the overall depth. Class headliners and in-state righties Drew Christo (the No. 69 overall recruit by Perfect Game) and C.J. Hood (No. 152) committed to much fanfare but won’t necessarily be needed right away for heavy lifting. Nebraska in the last 15 years brought to campus three pitchers with similar rankings and two — Jon Keller (No. 58) in 2011 and Tom Lemke (No. 121) in 2010 — immediately became weekend starters.

Other freshmen like Jaxon Jelkin and Jackson Brockett also impressed in the fall. They won’t need to be thrown into the proverbial fire either.

And so the Huskers begin their spring journey with the belief they can be better than last year’s team that lost three pitchers to the MLB draft and whose earned-run average (3.81) ranked 25th nationally. They’ll have the chance to prove it — there are no throwaway games when the goal is to be one of 16 teams hosting an NCAA regional.

“There’s just a lot more candidates,” Bolt said. “And it’s not because nobody emerged — it’s because a lot of guys emerged.”​

Position breakdown

Nebraska embarks on a 56-game regular season with a four-game series starting Friday at Sam Houston. Here’s a look at how each position group is shaping up for the spring.

Infield

Key returners: Max Anderson, So., 3B; Brice Matthews, So., SS; Cam Chick, Sr., 2B/OF; Jack Steil, So., 1B; Colby Gomes, Sr., RHP/1B; Efry Cervantes, Sr., UTIL; Griffin Everitt, Sr., C.

Notable newcomers: Core Jackson, Fr., 2B; Josh Caron, Fr., C; Max Petersen, Fr., INF.

The reason for Nebraska as a preseason top-25 team for the first time in 15 years starts here. Anderson quickly emerged as one of the team’s best hitters en route to claiming Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors last season while classmate Matthews is poised to take another big step shifting from second base to short. The right side of the infield features a now-healthy power bat in Steil at first while Jackson is the likely starter at second. Chick (second) and Gomes (first) are also infield depth luxuries with primary roles elsewhere. Everitt, meanwhile, is a captain behind the dish and figures to be an asset offensively while Caron should see time as well. This group collectively was the soul of a top-20 defense last year and is athletic enough to do it again even while moving on from star shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach.

Outfield

Key returners: Cam Chick, Sr., 2B/LF; Luke Sartori, Jr.; Leighton Banjoff, Jr; .

Notable newcomers: Luke Jessen, Fr.; Kyler Randazzo, Fr.; Gabe Swansen, Fr.

Nebraska is resetting in the outfield after last season’s veteran trio left and took 389 combined career outfield starts with it. One known commodity is Chick, who was a key lineup cog in 2021 and part of a timeshare in left field. Banjoff — who got off to an All-America sort of start during the pandemic year and endured injuries last spring — is another strong corner option. Former juco addition Luke Sartori is set for a long look in center field after health limited him to five games a season ago and brings a speed element to the offense. Husker coaches also thought enough of in-state products Tyler Palmer and Garrett Anglim to protect their redshirts last year while freshmen like Jessen, Randazzo and Swansen could break out if they maximize their early opportunities.

Starting rotation

Key returners: Shay Schanaman, Sr., RHP; Kyle Perry, Sr., LHP; Braxton Bragg, Jr., RHP.

Notable newcomers: Dawson McCarville, Sr., RHP.

Schanaman and Perry have long been projected as co-aces and should provide one of the better 1-2 punches in a league where most teams are reworking the majority of their weekend rotations. The two senior captains have each started a dozen career college games and pitched well in crucial spots late last season. McCarville was a starter for a regional-qualifying Grand Canyon team last year and rounds out a deceptively veteran profile to NU’s weekend hurlers. A bevy of other arms wait in the wings as injury fill-ins and possible midweek options including right-hander Mason Ornelas — a Texas A&M transfer — lefty Jake Bunz and righty Koty Frank. Nebraska kept its same rotation for most of last season and would prefer to quickly establish roles again after replacing their Friday and Saturday guys.

Bullpen

Key returners: Colby Gomes, Sr., RHP; Jake Bunz, Sr., LHP; Koty Frank, Sr., RHP; Tyler Martin, Sr., LHP; Ethan Bradford, Jr., LHP; Quinn Mason, Jr., RHP; Caleb Feekin, Jr., LHP; Emmett Olson, So., LHP.

Notable newcomers: Mason Ornelas, Jr., RHP; Drew Christo, Fr., RHP; C.J. Hood, Fr., RHP; Jaxon Jelkin, Fr., RHP; Jackson Brockett, Fr., LHP.

Defined jobs are scarce, as is usually the case with college baseball bullpens in February. Gomes will get first crack at closing games and could settle in quickly following a stellar 13-save freshman year in 2019 and a return to health after two seasons of shoulder troubles. Frank and Bunz could reprise their roles as key late-inning relievers and/or move into midweek starting roles. Bradford, Mason, Martin and Olson are others who flashed their upside at times last year. Ornelas is another potential swingman. Christo, NU’s top recruit in the freshman class, also has the tools to make an impact along with fellow headliner C.J. Hood. Jelkin and Brockett enjoyed strong falls — Nebraska would love for their momentum to carry into the coming months too.​

