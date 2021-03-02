It's baseball's turn to navigate a COVID season. Here's how the Huskers will do it

Chance Hroch eventually adjusted to the Midwest weather. He’s still getting there with the climate of a pandemic baseball season.
The Nebraska starting pitcher — a native Californian who spent most of his career as New Mexico State’s ace — has been cautious since transferring in last summer. He’s been in a social bubble of sorts with his teammates, playing board games or relaxing when they aren’t practicing.
Actual baseball has felt normal, he said, though much of the circumstances around it will seems as strange as a flat mound when the Huskers embark on a shortened 44-game, league-only schedule this season. Hotel roommate assignments, for example, will be strategically decided to help prevent a potential COVID-19 outbreak from wiping out an entire position group.
“We just have to do everything we can, and even then it doesn’t really guarantee us anything,” Hroch said. “You can wear your masks and do everything right, and then you go to the grocery store and touch something and you get it there.”
Coach Will Bolt often calls road series “business trips,” but this is a business season for the Huskers as they attempt to avoid the positive cases that have disrupted every college sport in the last 12 months. At stake for players is a Big Ten-mandated 17-day sit-out period if they get the virus, which would cost them 8-12 games. A positive test for coaches keeps them out 10 days.
Nebraska players and personnel will be tested three times each week all spring, per league policy.
“I would be surprised if we make it through the entire season in our conference-only games and play all 44 games without any issues from any teams,” Bolt said Tuesday. “Unfortunately that’s what the last calendar year has showed us. So am I worried about it? Yeah, it makes me stay up at night sometimes thinking about it.”
That’s why Nebraska is using two buses on the road this year instead of one. It’s why the entire team still hasn’t been together at the same time in the locker room. In a typical year the Huskers might eat their postgame meals while traveling back to the hotel, but in 2021 they might partake while spread out in a parking lot. When NU players aren’t at the field on the road, they will be in their rooms.
COVID-19 adds another unpredictable variable to a sport that already submits to the randomness of weather, strike calls and balls put in play. Bolt said the nature of this season doesn’t allow for players to ease into college baseball and also puts a premium on depth amid four-game weekends and potential outbreaks. Whoever proves most trustworthy with things like signs and base running will be on the field.
“We’ve made it pretty clear with our team that if there’s ever been a year where 1-38 on a roster need to be ready to play and ready to contribute and ready to help win, that this is the year,” Bolt said.
After Nebraska watched its spring end abruptly after 15 games last March, players and coaches emphatically agree they are highly motivated to do whatever is necessary to play a season in any form. They’ve been in the on-deck circle since reporting back Jan. 4, even getting outdoors in the last week for scrimmages at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln and workouts inside Memorial Stadium.
Amid all the unknowns, uncertainties and schedule frustrations, Bolt said players have been “as motivated and as enthusiastic and energetic as any team I’ve ever been around in terms of preparation for a season.” Everyone has gotten better every day, and now the time has come to show it beginning Friday to open a four-game set against Purdue in Round Rock, Texas.
It might be a little odd at first. Hitting coach Lance Harvell said recently the Huskers will wear masks in the dugout, only taking them down in open areas or when hitting. There won’t be fans in the stands. There will be seven-inning games to begin doubleheaders.
Strategy sessions turn fully to pitching, hitting and defense this week. But Nebraska knows its off-the-field efforts could swing its season fortunes more than ever in this most unusual of springs.
“If the wrong guy — the wrong guys — end up getting it and they’re out that long, that can be the difference in somebody winning a conference championship this year or not,” Harvell said. “All of that kind of stuff is a little different. There’s a lot more to deal with this season outside of baseball than we’ve ever had before.”
Also of note from Tuesday’s interviews:
» Hroch is sporting an old-fashioned mustache he said is the best on the team, noting that senior outfielder Mojo Hagge could quickly pass him for that honor if motivated. He said he will retain it as long as he’s pitching well.
“I’m hoping to keep it and get the curl going better,” Hroch said. “If I start throwing poorly then I’ll shave it off. But until then I think I’ll keep it and try and make it look as Rollie Fingers-esque as possible.”
» Likely Friday starter and left-hander Cade Povich said he learned plenty about himself across four Division I starts last year after the Bellevue West grad transferred from South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. He said his 5.06 earned-run average in 21-1/3 innings in 2020 came largely because he was in the strike zone too much.
Povich finished with an outstanding 26-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2020 and followed with a strong summer performance. He added a cutter to his repertoire this year to go with a fastball, curveball, changeup and slider.