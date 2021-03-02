It's baseball's turn to navigate a COVID season. Here's how the Huskers will do it

Nebraska players and personnel will be tested three times each week all spring, per league policy.

“I would be surprised if we make it through the entire season in our conference-only games and play all 44 games without any issues from any teams,” Bolt said Tuesday. “Unfortunately that’s what the last calendar year has showed us. So am I worried about it? Yeah, it makes me stay up at night sometimes thinking about it.”

That’s why Nebraska is using two buses on the road this year instead of one. It’s why the entire team still hasn’t been together at the same time in the locker room. In a typical year the Huskers might eat their postgame meals while traveling back to the hotel, but in 2021 they might partake while spread out in a parking lot. When NU players aren’t at the field on the road, they will be in their rooms.

COVID-19 adds another unpredictable variable to a sport that already submits to the randomness of weather, strike calls and balls put in play. Bolt said the nature of this season doesn’t allow for players to ease into college baseball and also puts a premium on depth amid four-game weekends and potential outbreaks. Whoever proves most trustworthy with things like signs and base running will be on the field.