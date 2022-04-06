Jake Meyers will miss MLB's opening day, but don't count him out for the whole season

Jake Meyers had been in the majors just over two months when he got his first taste of playoff baseball.

It was a bittersweet.

The former Husker and Omaha Westside standout played in all four games of Houston's ALDS against the Chicago White Sox. He went 3 of 8, singling in a run in his first postseason at-bat.

But in Game 4, the center fielder collided with the wall while trying to rob Gavin Sheets of a home run. He laid on the warning track after impact. Teammates and manager Dusty Baker came out to check on him, but even before they arrived, Meyers had a feeling the diagnosis wasn't going to be good.

"I remember kind of sitting there and I kind of knew something was wrong," Meyers said last week from the Astros' spring training site in Florida. "That was tough. I tried to throw and it didn't feel right. That was the marker that I needed someone else to come in."

It would be Meyer's final game in 2021. Still, he was with the Astros as they made their run to the World Series before losing to Atlanta in six games.

"It was unbelievably unique," Meyers said. "To be able to be a part of that team and playing with them in the playoffs was an unbelievable experience. I had a ton of fun doing it. Obviously, I wanted us to win the World Series, but having to watch it was really hard, as well."

Meyers tore his labrum on that collision in Chicago. He had surgery Nov. 10, and that procedure will keep him sidelined for MLB's opening day Thursday. The Astros start the season at the Los Angeles Angels.

Meyers will stay behind in Florida as he continues to rehab his shoulder.

"Right now I'm just trying to do the best I can to get back to 100%," Meyers said. "But really my expectation is to get myself to the best place I can to help the Astros win. Our goal is to get to the playoffs and win there."

The major league lockout during the offseason kept Meyers in Omaha longer than usual. He was here doing physical therapy until the middle of March when the lockout ended.

"I've progressed really well, right on schedule," he said. "They keep telling me here that I'm ahead of schedule. That's good to hear. I feel good.

"It's been a lot of fun to kind of push myself."

He said he's been throwing for about six weeks. It's a slow progression, but he's now able to throw 90 feet. Last Thursday, he also said he took 50 swings in the batting cage.

Once he returns to game action, he'll make a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the majors. He said he's slotted to be back by the middle of July, but "it would be awesome if I could get back earlier."

Meyers made an immediate impact when he reached the majors last summer. After spending 2020 at Houston's alternate site when the minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic, 2021 was a breakthrough for Meyers.

Meyers, who previously hadn't played above Double-A, hit .343 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 68 games in Triple-A. In Houston, he hit six homers and drove in 28 in 146 at-bats.

Now he's dealing with an injury that has him sidelined for an extended period for the first time. But he's remaining optimistic for a speedy return.

"I've been told by other guys who went through something similar that it's probably going to be tougher mentally than physically," Meyers said. "And I understand that, but at each point I've gotten better and better. Now I feel I'm getting a lot closer to being ready to play."

