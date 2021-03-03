Key returners, notable newcomers for Nebraska baseball

POSITION BREAKDOWN

Nebraska is almost completely resetting its infield with the exception of Schwellenbach, who is one of the best pro prospects in the Big Ten as a shortstop/pitcher and projected to be a major run producer for the Huskers. That NU will likely start a pair of true freshmen in Anderson and Matthews on a deep roster speaks to their considerable upside as defenders and offensive threats. First base remains unsettled after Luke Boynton transferred in the offseason, with utilityman Banjoff a leading candidate coming off his abbreviated freshman All-America campaign along with Steil and Roskam. Watch out for junior-college transfer Efry Cervantes, a natural left-side glove man who has impressed coaches and will find his way into lineups. Chick, meanwhile, has been consistently solid for NU and can play all over when he’s not the designated hitter. One of the team’s biggest impact bats in scrimmages has been juco transfer Griffin Everitt, who figures to lead a stacked catching position that includes Roskam, senior Gunner Hellstrom and freshman Drew Wessel. NU coaches prioritized the infield in the offseason and upgraded in a significant way.