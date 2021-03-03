Key returners, notable newcomers for Nebraska baseball

Nebraska embarks on its 44-game, league-only regular season with a four-game series starting Friday against Purdue from Round Rock, Texas. Here’s a look at how each position group is shaping up for the spring.
* * *
POSITION BREAKDOWN
INFIELD
Key returners: Leighton Banjoff, So., 1B/OF; Cam Chick, Jr., DH/2B/OF; Luke Roskam, Sr., C/1B; Spencer Schwellenbach, Jr., SS.
Notable newcomers: Max Anderson, Fr., 3B; Efry Cervantes, Jr., INF; Brice Matthews, Fr., 2B; Jack Steil, Fr., 1B.
Nebraska is almost completely resetting its infield with the exception of Schwellenbach, who is one of the best pro prospects in the Big Ten as a shortstop/pitcher and projected to be a major run producer for the Huskers. That NU will likely start a pair of true freshmen in Anderson and Matthews on a deep roster speaks to their considerable upside as defenders and offensive threats. First base remains unsettled after Luke Boynton transferred in the offseason, with utilityman Banjoff a leading candidate coming off his abbreviated freshman All-America campaign along with Steil and Roskam. Watch out for junior-college transfer Efry Cervantes, a natural left-side glove man who has impressed coaches and will find his way into lineups. Chick, meanwhile, has been consistently solid for NU and can play all over when he’s not the designated hitter. One of the team’s biggest impact bats in scrimmages has been juco transfer Griffin Everitt, who figures to lead a stacked catching position that includes Roskam, senior Gunner Hellstrom and freshman Drew Wessel. NU coaches prioritized the infield in the offseason and upgraded in a significant way.
OUTFIELD
Key returners: Joe Acker, Sr.; Leighton Banjoff, So.; Cam Chick, Jr.; Logan Foster, Sr.; Mojo Hagge, Sr.; Jaxon Hallmark, Sr.
Notable newcomers: Luke Sartori, So.
The Huskers are bursting with experience here, including a combined 277 career outfield starts from Hagge (136), Acker (79) and Hallmark (62). Hagge and Acker decided to run it back for an extra season following the pandemic-related shutdown last year while Hallmark will settle in at center after serving as NU’s primary second baseman in 2020. Debuting for the Huskers will also be 23-year-old Logan Foster, who sat out last season as a transfer from a Texas A&M program where he made 157 career starts. Chick and Banjoff are other serviceable corner outfield options. Sartori, a toolsy juco transfer and Lincoln Southwest grad, is another interesting option who might be a year away from a major role. For a position group that lost its best hitter in Aaron Palensky to pro ball, signs point to it being deeper this spring.
STARTING ROTATION
Key returners: Braxton Bragg, So., RHP; Cade Povich, Jr., LHP; Shay Schanaman, Jr., RHP; Max Schreiber, Sr., RHP.
Notable newcomers: Jake Bunz, Jr., LHP; Koty Frank, Jr., RHP; Chance Hroch, Sr., RHP.
Only Povich remains from Nebraska’s 2020 weekend rotation, and the Bellevue West product has the stuff and command to anchor Friday games despite a few rocky outings against elite offenses last year. The veteran, though, is the New Mexico State transfer Hroch who sported a career earned-run average of 3.13 in 149⅔ Division I innings in a notoriously hitter-friendly league. Former two-way player and closer Schanaman is also transitioning to a starting role and will get an early crack at locking down a prominent spot. Since the Big Ten is eliminating midweek games this spring in favor of four-game weekend league series, other potential “long relief” options include juco additions Bunz and Frank as well as one of the team’s most effective bullpen arms last year in Schreiber and the hard-throwing Bragg. Coaches have hinted that Schwellenbach — with perhaps the best arm on the team — could eventually start a must-win game this year. Junior lefty Kyle Perry underwent Tommy John surgery last summer and could factor in this season after coming on strong in 2020.
BULLPEN
Key returners: Sayer Diederich, So., LHP; Jaxon Hallmark, Sr., RHP; Trey Kissack, Sr., RHP; Quinn Mason, So., RHP; Max Schreiber, Sr., RHP.
Notable newcomers: Spencer Schwellenbach, Jr., RHP; Cam Wynne, Jr., RHP.
The relief corps was uncharacteristically volatile in 2020 for the Huskers, blowing four leads that resulted in losses in the 15-game spring. Most of those back-end arms aren’t still there — one-time closer Schanaman is now a starter and the other closer, Paul Tillotson, retired. Former starter and 2019 closer Colby Gomes (shoulder) will also miss the entire season. Schwellenbach is the most exciting option after fully healing from a high-school arm injury following a prep career in which he struck out 233 batters and walked just 27 with a 0.73 ERA over 154 innings. Hard-throwing Texas A&M transfer Cam Wynne is also in line for a high-leverage role while Kissack and Mason showed well in brief stints last year. Possibilities are vast and unproven beyond that and include second-year hurlers like Ethan Bradford, Diederich and Bragg as well as Hallmark and a host of true freshmen. As the bullpen goes, so may the Huskers with so many innings-heavy weekends ahead.
