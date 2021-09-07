Key takeaways from Nebraska baseball's first fall practice

Individuals are still trying to find their voices within the collective, coach Will Bolt said, which is natural this early. All are working at a “really high level,” though, as they prepare to make contributions as early as next spring. It could come in the form of a regular role or a few helpful at-bats or innings as needed.

“I think you’d ask any of those guys, their expectation is to make an impact,” Bolt said. “What that looks like remains to be seen. ... They came here with the expectation that they were going to have a chance to help a championship club.”

Injury update. One of the most touted of the new freshmen, outfielder Chase Mason, will be limited this fall, Bolt said, after the South Dakota native suffered “a little bit of a setback” in the summer. He wore a knee brace on his left leg and didn’t go through all the team drills Tuesday.

A few pitchers may also be less than full go right away this fall, including left-hander Kyle Perry. Another former starter and reliever, Colby Gomes, is on track to pitch at some point this fall after missing the spring recovering from shoulder surgery.

Chick received medical clearance this week to be unrestricted after rehabbing from a knee procedure in the summer.