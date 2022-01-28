Key takeaways from Nebraska baseball's first practice of the season

Schanaman — last year’s Sunday starter — didn’t participate in summer ball but has refined a pitching repertoire that now includes a game-ready changeup as well a fastball, curveball and his signature wipeout slider.

“I want to be that (Friday) guy for the team,” Schanaman said. "... I feel like I have the ability to do that. I feel like I can do that for the team.”

Grand Canyon transfer and righty Dawson McCarville is another leading option. Also in the mix are lefty Jake Bunz and righties Mason Ornelas, Koty Frank and Braxton Bragg. Some will fill midweek starting roles or could “piggyback” off each other in games, Bolt said, such as weekends when NU plays four games.

“We have so many guys that have the ability to be great,” Schanaman said. “There’s not going to be a lot of time to get into it. Guys know they’re going to have to come in throwing strikes. I have faith and trust in their ability to do that. It will be exciting for sure.”