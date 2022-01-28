Key takeaways from Nebraska baseball's first practice of the season

LINCOLN — One by one, Nebraska baseball players and coaches trickled into the Gordon Training Complex on Friday with red hats on their buzzed heads and smiles on their faces.
The first practice of the season had finally arrived.
Former NU outfielder Jaxon Hallmark made an appearance beforehand, toting a Houston Astros duffel bag and chatting up old teammates. Outfielder Garrett Anglim banged a batting-practice ball hard off the plexiglass window that startled lingering reporters. A bright sun reminded that the Huskers planned to practice outdoors Saturday when they have gone some preseasons without seeing a fly ball against a blue sky until opening day.
“We’re not going to make a regional (on the) opening weekend,” senior starting pitcher Shay Schanaman said. “But we can stack them together from the start. And that starts in the offseason. I feel like we’ve done a good job of continuing that momentum into the season to this point.”
Nebraska has seen the preseason national rankings — pitting them anywhere from No. 20 to No. 31 — that comes with winning a Big Ten title and pushing the top NCAA tournament seed late into a regional final last spring. But the Huskers know they have lots to do before looking ahead to a repeat performance and even before the Feb. 18 opener at Sam Houston. Position battles, especially in the outfield and bullpen. Banking live at-bats. Building chemistry.
“That day-to-day mindset of the urgency that it takes to be great, I think this team is starting to grasp that even as we head into the first day of practice,” third-year coach Will Bolt said.
More takeaways from the opening day of workouts:
Short hair everywhere. Coaches and players all sported buzz cuts they received Thursday in support of research of pediatric brain cancer through the Vs. Cancer organization. Bolt said the team has raised more than $23,000 starting last fall and culminated the effort with everyone gathering for mass haircuts. NU is adopting the cause that NU director of player development Rob Childress long led when he was head coach at Texas A&M.
“We went all in on it,” Bolt said. “Some (hair) is going to grow back probably better than others.”
Schanaman said infielder Efry Cervantes was perhaps the most reluctant to have his hair “touched” but that it added to a fun team-building day. Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson said he couldn’t recall the last time his top was so short.
“It feels so weird with a hat on and everything,” Anderson said. “My mom’s happy, though.”
Who’s starting? Nebraska has seven or eight candidates to start games this season, though coaches hope to whittle that down in about a week. A pair of fourth-year seniors are in line to anchor the weekend rotation in the right-handed Schanaman and left-hander Kyle Perry.
Schanaman — last year’s Sunday starter — didn’t participate in summer ball but has refined a pitching repertoire that now includes a game-ready changeup as well a fastball, curveball and his signature wipeout slider.
“I want to be that (Friday) guy for the team,” Schanaman said. "... I feel like I have the ability to do that. I feel like I can do that for the team.”
Grand Canyon transfer and righty Dawson McCarville is another leading option. Also in the mix are lefty Jake Bunz and righties Mason Ornelas, Koty Frank and Braxton Bragg. Some will fill midweek starting roles or could “piggyback” off each other in games, Bolt said, such as weekends when NU plays four games.
“We have so many guys that have the ability to be great,” Schanaman said. “There’s not going to be a lot of time to get into it. Guys know they’re going to have to come in throwing strikes. I have faith and trust in their ability to do that. It will be exciting for sure.”
The return of Colby Gomes. A shoulder injury shelved the Millard West grad for all of last season after he had been a closer/first baseman in 2019 and starting pitcher in 2020. Now the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is back and ticketed for a prominent role in the bullpen, possibly the ninth inning. Gomes will also see time at first base behind presumed starter Jack Steil, though exactly how much time remains a considerably wide range.
“He looks great,” Bolt said. “He’s worked really hard. He’s had a couple major setbacks and he’s worked awfully hard to get back. We’re healthy and we’ve got a lot of options available that way.”
Nebraska begins practice with virtually every arm available on the roster.
Lineup still loading. The nation’s No. 40 scoring offense from last year will look different with the departure of three longtime starting outfielders, catcher/infielder Luke Roskam and shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year.
Anderson — the league’s Freshman of the Year — will likely hit No. 2 or No. 3 in the order after finding a home at fifth last year, Bolt said. Sophomore Brice Matthews will slide from second base to short and infielder/outfielder Cam Chick and catcher Griffin Everitt will again be prominent bats as well.
The unproven players are drawing plenty of optimism too.
“There’s going to be probably at least a couple of freshmen that you’ll see early, positionally especially,” Bolt said.
Added Anderson: “We’ve got a bunch of new guys in the outfield that I think are really going to show some things and that they can really play ball.”
Freshman Core Jackson is set to be an immediate factor at second base. Outfield options include returners Leighton Banjoff, Luke Sartori, Anglim and Chick. Frosh Luke Jessen (Elkhorn South), Kyler Randazzo (Elkhorn) and Gabe Swansen (Johnston, Iowa) are others to watch.
402-444-1201,