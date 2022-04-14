Koty Frank strikes out seven as Nebraska baseball defeats BYU

LINCOLN — Koty Frank was nearly unhittable, and the offense found its stroke at the right time in Nebraska’s 1-0 win over BYU on Thursday night.

The senior right-hander was marvelous for the Big Red, pitching 6⅔ innings and striking out seven. He surrendered only two base runners — a hit by pitch in the fourth and a single to the right side of the infield with two outs in the seventh to break up the no-hitter — before getting pulled.

Frank missed his start last weekend and was thrilled with how we came out in a chilly atmosphere at Haymarket Park.

“It always feels great to come back out here,” Frank said. “Baseball is extremely fun, and playing in front of Haymarket (Park) makes it even more fun. Why wouldn’t you want to come back out here and pitch?”

Tyler Martin, who relieved Frank, pitched 1⅓ innings to get the win before Braxton Bragg came in for the save in the ninth.

Going into the game, Frank said the plan was to stick with the fastball and change-up for most of the night, something NU coach Will Bolt thought worked really well. He was pleased with the movement on Frank’s fastball and how the change-up looked the same as the hard stuff coming out his hand.

“I think, honestly, more than anything he was probably happy to get back on the mound and feel healthy,” Bolt said.

Frank wasn’t the only pitcher dealing as BYU’s Jack Sterner went six hitless innings before Garrett Anglim singled to open the bottom of the seventh.

“I love it,” Frank said. “I’m a (competitor), so I always love being in a big dog fight.”

After Anglim singled, Max Anderson hit into a double play. It seemed to be that kind of night offensively for both teams. But on the next pitch, Griffin Everitt doubled down the right-field line, giving Nebraska hope with two outs.

Nick Wimmers stepped into the box and singled into left field, knocking in Everitt for the only run of the night.

Wimmers is a transfer from Eastern Oklahoma State College, the same school Frank transferred from.

“I don’t want to say (Frank) was the only reason I came here,” Wimmers said, “but he played a big role. I think so highly of all our guys, and I wanted to get him that win tonight.”

Bolt thought Wimmers did a good job adjusting in the middle of the at-bat.

“He was ready to hit, and then he made the adjustment on the (change-up) and stayed behind it,” Bolt said. “I mean, that’s kind of what we have seen from Wimmers. That’s what’s gotten him in the lineup, is we need a guy that’s able to do that, and that was the difference tonight.”

NU (13-18) and BYU (17-13) will play a doubleheader Friday. The first game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and the second game at 5:30 p.m. Shay Schanaman is slated to start the first game with Emmett Olson getting the ball in the nightcap.

