BASEBALL

Koty Frank's 10 strikeouts push Nebraska over Northwestern State

Koty Frank staked a major claim to a weekend rotation job going forward with a 10-strikeout performance as Nebraska stymied Northwestern State 2-0 to begin a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Making his first start at NU following a season-plus as a long reliever, the senior right-hander avoided early traffic on the basepaths and grew stronger as he went along. Frank retired 15 of the last 18 batters he faced and lasted 6 2/3 innings and 90 pitches after no Husker starter had gone longer than 4 1/3 frames this spring.

Northwestern State helped by making five first-pitch outs. The efficiency was especially important for NU at the onset of four games in two days. It faces host UT-Arlington later this afternoon.

Nebraska (2-6) had just enough answers against lefty starter Cal Carver, who went six innings and struck out eight against one walk. The game’s only offense came in the sixth inning when Brice Matthews singled and Griffin Everitt blasted a two-run homer on a 1-1 offering.

Matthews finished 2 for 4 as the lone Husker with multiple hits. Lefty Emmett Olson finished out the game on the mound for Nebraska with 2 1/3 perfect stanzas.

