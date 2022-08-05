 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley commits to Nebraska baseball

Lincoln East ace Jalen Worthley isn't going far to play college ball. The pitcher announced Friday on Twitter that he is committing to Nebraska baseball.

"I'm staying home," Worthley said in his tweet.

Worthley, a All-Nebraska selection, decommitted from San Jose State earlier this summer.

The lefthander won both his state tournament starts in 2022 by shutout and finished the season with 67 strikeouts. He finished the season 7-0.

He did not play for the Spartan's American Legion team (Carpet Land) this summer.

Daniel Young, an outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College, committed to Nebraska on Monday. The walk-on from Madisonville, Texas, will arrive as a power/speed prospect.

