Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley commits to Nebraska baseball

Lincoln East ace Jalen Worthley isn't going far to play college ball. The pitcher announced Friday on Twitter that he is committing to Nebraska baseball.
"I'm staying home," Worthley said in his tweet.
Worthley, a All-Nebraska selection, decommitted from San Jose State earlier this summer.
The lefthander won both his state tournament starts in 2022 by shutout and finished the season with 67 strikeouts. He finished the season 7-0.
He did not play for the Spartan's American Legion team (Carpet Land) this summer.
Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!