Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback commits to Huskers; they've 'always been my No. 1'

A friend put in a good word. Now Max Buettenback is locked in to eventually playing college baseball at his dream school.

The hard-hitting prospect from Lincoln Southeast publicly committed to Nebraska on Saturday, becoming the third 2023 prospect to pledge to coach Will Bolt and his staff. Only a few days from his 16th birthday, Buettenback guaranteed that any other presents he might receive this week would pale in comparison.

“There really isn’t any other place I wanted to go,” he said. “Nebraska is my No. 1 and has always been my No. 1.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder made himself hard to ignore with the Nebraska Prospects club team this summer while hitting .500 with a .616 on-base percentage in 29 games. He flashed impressive athleticism at a showcase of football prospects through the Warren Academy in late July.

Nebraska coaches might not have noticed, Buettenback said, if not for Prospects teammate Tucker Timmerman, a Beatrice native and 2023 pitcher/infielder who committed to the Huskers in June.