Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback commits to Huskers; they've 'always been my No. 1'

A friend put in a good word. Now Max Buettenback is locked in to eventually playing college baseball at his dream school.
The hard-hitting prospect from Lincoln Southeast publicly committed to Nebraska on Saturday, becoming the third 2023 prospect to pledge to coach Will Bolt and his staff. Only a few days from his 16th birthday, Buettenback guaranteed that any other presents he might receive this week would pale in comparison.
“There really isn’t any other place I wanted to go,” he said. “Nebraska is my No. 1 and has always been my No. 1.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder made himself hard to ignore with the Nebraska Prospects club team this summer while hitting .500 with a .616 on-base percentage in 29 games. He flashed impressive athleticism at a showcase of football prospects through the Warren Academy in late July.
Nebraska coaches might not have noticed, Buettenback said, if not for Prospects teammate Tucker Timmerman, a Beatrice native and 2023 pitcher/infielder who committed to the Huskers in June.
“They told me that a player recommendation is what really gets them into looking at players,” Buettenback said. “They just started looking into me, and we started talking.”
The dialogue began a month ago, and Buettenback prompted fist pumps from NU coaches when he informed them of his decision on a Zoom call this week. Nebraska was his first offer, he said, and he will be a scholarship player in Lincoln. He said the Huskers project him to play catcher and maybe some corner infield.
Buettenback’s family has notable Big Red roots. His father, Ben, played football at Nebraska in the late 1990s. His uncle Matt Vrzal was a lineman for NU from 1992 to 1996. Another uncle, Bo, played basketball at Cornell and now coaches the sport at Ralston.
Also a running back and outside linebacker for the Southeast football team, Buettenback said it became clear recently that his best sport was on a diamond. He joins Timmerman and Texas infielder Travis Sykora as 2023 Husker commits. Of the 20 pledges the school has spanning the 2021-23 classes, 12 are from Nebraska.
“I love Nebraska and the coaches’ philosophies, too,” Buettenback said. “I felt like I would really fit in. I’ve always wanted to be here.”
