Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in the NCAA tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is on the Road to Omaha as the NCAA baseball tournament kicks off this weekend.

The Huskers face Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional final at 8 p.m. Sunday. If Nebraska wins, it will play Arkansas again on Monday.

The World-Herald is in Fayetteville for complete coverage of every pitch. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred or follow our lead baseball writer Evan Bland on Twitter @evanblandowh.

You can also scroll down for a Twitter feed of updates, a full schedule for the Fayetteville Regional, plus links to all of our Husker baseball coverage.

Schedule

All games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Watch the games online at watchespn.com

Sunday

Game 6: Arkansas vs. Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.

Monday

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 if necessary, 6 p.m. (subject to change)