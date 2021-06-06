 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in the NCAA tournament
BASEBALL

Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in the NCAA tournament

  • Updated
Nebraska fans gathered for a tailgate on Friday outside Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is on the Road to Omaha as the NCAA baseball tournament kicks off this weekend.

The Huskers face Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional final at 8 p.m. Sunday. If Nebraska wins, it will play Arkansas again on Monday.

The World-Herald is in Fayetteville for complete coverage of every pitch. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred or follow our lead baseball writer Evan Bland on Twitter @evanblandowh

You can also scroll down for a Twitter feed of updates, a full schedule for the Fayetteville Regional, plus links to all of our Husker baseball coverage.

Schedule

All games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Watch the games online at watchespn.com

Sunday

Game 6: Arkansas vs. Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.

Monday

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 if necessary, 6 p.m. (subject to change)

Preview coverage

» Scouting reports on all four teams

» Nebraska falls to top-seeded Arkansas at NCAA regional

» Nebraska baseball opens NCAA regional with win over Northeastern

» Four reasons to believe Nebraska can advance

» Will Bolt compares favorably to top coaches

» Shatel: Bolt and Van Horn family reunion

Live updates

