Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in the NCAA tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is in a decisive game to advance to a super regional in the NCAA tournament.
The Huskers face Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional final at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner moves on, and the loser will have its season end.
Nebraska vs. Arkansas
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
When: 6 p.m. Monday
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Husker Sports Network