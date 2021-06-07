 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in the NCAA tournament
BASEBALL

Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in the NCAA tournament

Nebraska forced a winner take all game on Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is in a decisive game to advance to a super regional in the NCAA tournament.

The Huskers face Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional final at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner moves on, and the loser will have its season end.

The World-Herald is in Fayetteville for complete coverage of every pitch. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred or follow our lead baseball writer Evan Bland on Twitter @evanblandowh

You can also scroll down for a Twitter feed of updates, game time and TV info for Monday's action, plus links to all of our Husker baseball coverage.

Nebraska vs. Arkansas

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

When: 6 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Preview coverage

» Huskers defeat No. 1 seed Arkansas

» Scouting reports

» Four reasons to believe Nebraska can advance

» Will Bolt compares favorably to top coaches

» Shatel: Bolt and Van Horn family reunion

Live updates

