Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Arkansas in the NCAA tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is in a decisive game to advance to a super regional in the NCAA tournament.

The Huskers face Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional final at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner moves on, and the loser will have its season end.

Nebraska vs. Arkansas

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

When: 6 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Husker Sports Network