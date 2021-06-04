Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Northeastern in NCAA tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is on the Road to Omaha as the NCAA baseball tournament kicks off this weekend.

The Huskers are the two seed in the Fayetteville Regional with No. 1 national seed Arkansas, Northeastern and NJIT. One of those four teams will advance through the double-elimination regional and into the next round.

Schedule

All games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Watch the games online at watchespn.com

Friday

Game 1: Arkansas vs. NJIT, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Nebraska vs. Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.