Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. Northeastern in NCAA tournament
BASEBALL

Nebraska opens NCAA tournament play on Friday in Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is on the Road to Omaha as the NCAA baseball tournament kicks off this weekend.

The Huskers are the two seed in the Fayetteville Regional with No. 1 national seed Arkansas, Northeastern and NJIT. One of those four teams will advance through the double-elimination regional and into the next round.

The World-Herald will be in Fayetteville for complete coverage of every pitch. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred or follow our lead baseball writer Evan Bland on Twitter @evanblandowh

You can also scroll down for a Twitter feed of updates, a full schedule for the Fayetteville Regional, plus links to all of our Husker baseball coverage.

Schedule

All games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Watch the games online at watchespn.com

Friday

Game 1: Arkansas vs. NJIT, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Nebraska vs. Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

Monday

Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 if necessary, 6 p.m. (subject to change)

Preview coverage

Live updates

