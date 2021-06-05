Live updates: Nebraska baseball vs. top-seeded Arkansas in NCAA tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nebraska baseball is on the Road to Omaha as the NCAA baseball tournament kicks off this weekend.
The Huskers face No. 1 national seed Arkansas Saturday in the winners' bracket of the Fayetteville Regional at 8 p.m.
The World-Herald will be in Fayetteville for complete coverage of every pitch. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred or follow our lead baseball writer Evan Bland on Twitter @evanblandowh.
You can also scroll down for a Twitter feed of updates, a full schedule for the Fayetteville Regional, plus links to all of our Husker baseball coverage.
Schedule
All games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Watch the games online at watchespn.com
Friday
Game 1: Arkansas vs. NJIT, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Nebraska vs. Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 3: NJIT vs. Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Arkansas vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
Monday
Game 7: Rematch of Game 6 if necessary, 6 p.m. (subject to change)