Matt Dreher, a Northeast Community College pitcher from Blair, commits to Huskers

In the summer of 2019, Matt Dreher bet on himself for a bigger college baseball future. The self-described long shot came through this week.

Back then, the left-handed pitcher from Blair had just one offer, from NAIA program Dakota State. He eventually elected to go the junior college route instead, led by the conviction that he had more to offer.

On Monday, the closer at Northeast Community College in Norfolk made public his big news: He’s coming to Nebraska.

“I haven’t been able to stop smiling for the last 48 hours,” he told The World-Herald. “Just happiness. Just super excited.”

Dreher (pronounced (DREY-er) becomes the 10th member of the Huskers’ 2022 class that will sign next week. He will be the rare three-year juco player with two remaining seasons of eligibility when he arrives in Lincoln because of the free pandemic year. Nebraska has been following him for more than a year, he said, and offered him a spot in early October when coaches saw him pitch in Omaha. The other school pursuing him heavily was Ball State.