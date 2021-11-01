Matt Dreher, a Northeast Community College pitcher from Blair, commits to Huskers

In the summer of 2019, Matt Dreher bet on himself for a bigger college baseball future. The self-described long shot came through this week.
Back then, the left-handed pitcher from Blair had just one offer, from NAIA program Dakota State. He eventually elected to go the junior college route instead, led by the conviction that he had more to offer.
On Monday, the closer at Northeast Community College in Norfolk made public his big news: He’s coming to Nebraska.
“I haven’t been able to stop smiling for the last 48 hours,” he told The World-Herald. “Just happiness. Just super excited.”
Dreher (pronounced (DREY-er) becomes the 10th member of the Huskers’ 2022 class that will sign next week. He will be the rare three-year juco player with two remaining seasons of eligibility when he arrives in Lincoln because of the free pandemic year. Nebraska has been following him for more than a year, he said, and offered him a spot in early October when coaches saw him pitch in Omaha. The other school pursuing him heavily was Ball State.
NU is getting an electric reliever in the 6-foot 185-pounder armed with a fastball that tops out at 90 mph and a curveball as a trusty out pitch. He has strikeout stuff — as evidenced by 60 punchouts in 38 2/3 college innings — with command (32 walks) that has ample room to improve. The numbers go with a 4.66 ERA for the man who was Northeast’s stopper last year and will be again next spring.
“Just been working hard and putting in time behind the scenes,” Dreher said. “I’ve always felt like back in high school, I wasn’t really highly recruited. I didn’t really feel like I was given a fair chance to prove who I am.”
Dreher grew up a Husker fan who often dreamed of pitching in Haymarket Park. It took all his restraint not to commit in early October, he said, instead opting to announce his decision to NU coaches face to face during a visit last weekend.
“In my head, I’ve been in for the last two weeks,” he said.” I just wanted to say something in person.”
Dreher is the second junior college player in NU’s 2022 class, joining Elkhorn graduate and College of Southern Nevada two-way standout Trey Frahm, who committed last month. Of Nebraska’s 10 pledges, Dreher is among six with in-state ties.
402-444-1201,