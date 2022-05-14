Max Anderson drives in four runs as Nebraska baseball defeats Illinois

Max Anderson hit a homer and drove in four runs as Nebraska tallied 12 hits in an 11-2 win over Illinois on Saturday.

The Huskers (20-28, 8-12), who had just six hits in the series opener on Friday, consistently produced from the plate, scoring in six straight innings.

Cam Chick and Colby Gomes also homered for NU, which snapped a three-game skid. Griffin Everitt added three hits.

Emmett Olson, meanwhile, struck out six in 6 2/3 innings to earn his third win for the Huskers. Koty Frank and Corbin Hawkins held the Illini (27-20, 13-7) scoreless the rest of the way.

Nebraska took an early lead on Anderson's 401-foot, two-run homer in the third, then stretched its advantage to 3-0 when Gomes hit a solo blast in the fourth.

NU added two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, one on a balk in the seventh and three in the eighth. Chick blasted a 414-foot homer in the sixth.

The Husker will go for the series win on Sunday at 2:02 p.m. on ESPN2.

