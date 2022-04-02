Max Anderson hits grand slam as Nebraska baseball pulls away in win over Ohio State

Max Anderson’s sixth-inning grand slam capped off a strong offensive performance by the Huskers in their 10-5 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

The offensive performance, which included 11 hits and two home runs, fared better than on Friday night when NU was 2-16 with runners in scoring position.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt felt the team was better prepared on offense today and was pleased with how the team worked inside the batter’s box.

“They didn’t give us any free bases today, in terms of errors,” Bolt said, “but we made it work, you know, getting some hits and some of them we’re cheap hits, but swinging bats are dangerous and we were much more ready to hit.”

The first three innings of the game saw Ohio State (8-15, 0-3) and Nebraska (11-14, 3-2) going back and forth.

The Huskers opened up scoring in the second inning on a bunt single by Core Jackson, which knocked in Garrett Anglim, who tripled earlier in the inning. Ohio State quickly answered in the bottom half of the second thanks to a base hit from Colton Bauer. The Buckeyes added another run on a bunt by Mitchell Okuley and took a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

Like OSU did the inning prior, NU responded and quickly regained the lead on a two-run home run by Griffin Everitt, his sixth of the year, to left-center.

The back and forth wasn’t over just yet. Thanks to a hit by pitch, passed ball and a base hit by Tyler Pettorini, Ohio State leveled the score at three.

A single, a fielder’s choice and an RBI single by Luke Satori gave the Huskers a 4-3 lead before Brice Matthews roped a two-run double down the right-field line to give Nebraska a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning, one they would not relinquish.

After Ohio State cut the deficit back down to one, NU — determined to not let OSU once again even the score — added four runs in the sixth inning thanks to one swing of the bat. Max Anderson came up with the bases loaded and two outs and launched a grand slam to dead center field to make it 10-5 for the Big Red.

“Max is hitting in the three-hole for a reason,” Bolt said. “He’s one of the best hitters in the country.”

After Nebraska jumped to a 6-3 lead in the fourth, Ohio State began to fight back. After giving up two doubles, which plated a run, NU starter Koty Frank was pulled from the game and replaced by Tyler Martin.

Frank finished the afternoon pitching 4.1 innings, giving up five runs — four earned — striking out one and walking one.

The Buckeyes never threatened again.

Martin was strong in relief for the Huskers. He pitched 3.2 innings, gave up one hit and struck out four Buckeyes. Martin was credited with the win, his first of the season.

“Martin was awesome,” Bolt said. “In total control. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw.”

The series finale is set for 12:05 p.m. on Sunday in Columbus. ​

