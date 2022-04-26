Max Anderson homers, Huskers steal 7 bases in Nebraska baseball's win over Kansas State

LINCOLN — It was a back-and-forth affair for the first three and-a-half innings, as Kansas State and Nebraska traded blows, until the Huskers finally broke through to win 8-6 at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Nebraska (16-23) was able to fend off Kansas State (21-19) thanks to a five-run bottom of the fourth, which was capped off by a Max Anderson home run.

Anderson had three hits and four RBI’s. His home run, his fifth of the year, was a towering shot onto the left field grass. Anderson has been one of the better NU hitters this season and Tuesday only fortified his resume.

“I wasn’t really thinking at all,” Anderson said on his performance.

The reason for that?

Anderson felt the team had really good confidence following Sunday’s 19-7 win over Indiana, and everyone was leaning on each other.

The Huskers opened the scoring in the first inning, and they did it by running. NU stole six bases in the first frame and finished with seven on the night. An RBI single by Anderson gave the Huskers an early 2-0 lead.

“We set the tone in the early go with all the stolen bases,” NU coach Will Bolt said.

The Wildcats fought back in the third inning to even the score and then added two more in the fourth to get the lead.

Nebraska broke through in the fourth inning with five runs and did not relinquish the lead after that. Triples by Core Jackson and Cam Chick tied the game. A fielder’s choice by the Wildcats scored Chick to give NU the lead before Anderson hit his two-run homer to give NU a 7-4 advantage.

The Wildcats made it interesting in the next inning with a two-run home run of their own, before Nebraska’s pitching shut them down for the remainder of the game.

NU tagged on one more run in the sixth on a Gabe Swansen single.

Jackson Brockett got the start for the Huskers. He had a good first two innings before he seemed to lose the feel for his stuff. He departed after 3.1 innings and gave up four earned runs, struck out three and walked three.

Nebraska used a total of five pitchers, with Mason Orneals pitching the most. He pitched 3.2 IP and gave up two earned runs. CJ Hood (2-0) gets credit for the win and Braxton Bragg recorded the save.

Third baseman Efry Cervantes played a huge role in NU’s win and was the pitcher’s best friend all night long. He made three impressive diving plays through the course of the game and all of them most likely saved runs.

“Just staying ready on defense for every single pitch,” Cervantes said. “You got to expect that every pitch is going to come to you.”

“Man, he saved us,” said Bolt. “He played great.”

This is the first time since April 3 that Nebraska has won back-to-back games.

NU is back in action on Wednesday against UNO at Haymarket Park. The game will be broadcasted on Nebraska Public Media, with first pitch slated for 6:32 p.m. ​

