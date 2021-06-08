McKewon: Nebraska can be the leader Big Ten baseball sorely needs

It’s far too early to give Bolt that kind of credit. It takes year-over-year excellence, and it’ll take a commitment from the conference that was shockingly absent in 2021. The Big Ten rolled over on its own baseball teams in mid-February, choosing to embrace a league-only schedule for an outdoor sport.

This was when the league surely assumed it’d make up half of the Final Four in men’s hoops and win a national title in volleyball. Neither of those things happened. In men’s hockey, UMass and three teams from Minnesota made the Frozen Four. None of them had a Gopher for their mascot.

So it shouldn’t be a big surprise that Big Ten baseball was a flop, aside from Nebraska. Three teams got NCAA tournament bids, and Michigan coach Eric Bakich — in lambasting league leadership — said he wouldn’t have blamed the committee if his team had been left out. The Wolverines showed themselves the door quickly in blowout losses to UConn and Central Michigan. Maryland reached its regional final but didn't advance.

Meanwhile, Nebraska — clearly one of the better teams in the country — got sent to No. 1 Arkansas by a selection committee whose chairman repeatedly had to check his own talking points to answer a question. Didn’t have to happen. Shouldn’t have happened.