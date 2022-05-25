Millard North grad Zachary Johnson commits to Nebraska baseball

One of the best-performing hitters at the junior-college level is coming to Nebraska. And he grew up a Husker fan.

Zachary Johnson committed to NU on Wednesday following a dominant spring at Southeast C.C. where he swatted 21 home runs and led the entire NJCAA with a .474 batting average. The Millard North graduate and outfielder has two years of eligibility remaining and will join what appears to be a wide-open outfield in Lincoln beyond returning right fielder Garrett Anglim.

“We’re ready to win some more games for them,” Johnson told The World-Herald. “It’s close to home, it’s a good school. I decided it’s the best fit for me to go help the boys down at Nebraska. It’s pretty much a dream come true.”

The 6-foot-4 right-hander was originally committed to Division II Missouri University of Science and Technology but a strong legion summer after his senior year prompted him to bet on himself via the juco route. He appeared in 25 games as a freshman catcher at Southeast, hitting .371 with nine homers and five steals.

He continued to invest in the weight room and a change to his hitting approach at the plate. It paid off this spring with the power breakout – his 21 bombs tied for seventh nationally and he added 12 doubles – along with 80 RBIs and 13 steals. Only 18 juco batters finished with better averages than Johnson across the last nine full seasons.

Nebraska approached him with an offer earlier in the month. He made his decision after Southeast’s postseason, which ended Saturday with a 46-13 record. Illinois, Central Arkansas and Radford were other programs pursuing him, he said.

Johnson will spend the summer with the new Nebraska Prospects collegiate team before arriving on campus this fall. His sister, Katherine, is a power-hitting softball player at Millard North on her way to Southern Illinois.

Johnson is the ninth junior-college player set to join the Huskers – he would be the 10th but his Southeast teammate, pitcher Parker Thomas, is no longer coming after undergoing Tommy John surgery this spring. The incoming recruiting class is at 16 players overall.

“They see me as a hitter and the position comes with it,” Johnson said. “I knew what I was lacking at out of high school. I needed to gain weight and get stronger to get to the level of competing with all the big dogs.”​

