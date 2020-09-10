Millard South's Matthew Guthmiller commits to Nebraska baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska baseball continued its busy offseason recruiting push Thursday evening as Millard South left-handed prospect Matthew Guthmiller announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media.

Guthmiller is the 14th pledge to NU’s 2021 class and eighth in-state addition in the cycle. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder plays first base and pitches for his club team, Nebraska Prospects, and the Patriots. He had previously been committed to Wichita State before backing off in late August.

Millard South continues to be well represented on Nebraska’s roster. Sophomore pitcher Kyle Perry is an alum, and the team added freshman catcher Drew Wessel in the 2020 cycle. A 2022 commit, Nate Moquin, is from the high school as well.​

A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.