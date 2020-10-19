Millard West pitcher Sam Novotny commits to the Huskers

The Millard West pipeline produced again for the Nebraska baseball team on Monday as pitching prospect Sam Novotny announced his commitment to the Huskers’ 2022 class.

An uptick in velocity and a strong stretch on the showcase circuit put Novotny squarely on Nebraska’s radar this summer before it offered earlier this month. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder becomes the sixth pledge of NU’s 2022 class and fourth from within the state.

Novotny, who will be on scholarship, chose the Huskers over an offer from Creighton and celebrated Monday with family over dinner and cupcakes. He recently visited campus on his own and was impressed by the facilities, as well as coach Will Bolt and his staff.

“I woke up these last couple days just seeing red,” Novotny told The World-Herald. “That was my deciding factor was I knew that was where I wanted to go.”

Novotny’s decision makes him the fourth Millard West player to commit to Nebraska in a five-class span. Pitcher Colby Gomes (2018 cycle) and infielders Max Anderson (2020) and Corbin Hawkins (2021) are also from the high school.